Why ‘The Watchman’ should stop hiding behind the veil of secrecy

The Roman poet Juvenal asked the question, “Who watches the watchmen?” The question comes to mind when Nation readers complain that their letters are not being published by ‘The Watchman’ in ‘The Cutting Edge’ column. So who watches The Watchman? The best answer: The readers themselves.

Nitesh Shah complains that ‘The Watchman’ has become biased and selective. “I and many other Nation readers have little hope of seeing our important issues published,” he says.

“Maybe some of those people whose letters are printed are personally known to The Watchman or have clout over him. My humble appeal to the NMG is to discontinue The Cutting Edge and replace it with a more public-friendly unbiased column.”

The column is highly popular. Published daily, it airs the grievances and concerns of members of the public (See “Reader’s guide to ‘The Cutting Edge’ stories compiled by ‘The Watchman’,” Nation.Africa, June 30, 2023).

NMG Board Editorial Director Wangethi Mwangi says ‘The Cutting Edge’ goes back to 1985. It was introduced by John Vernon Lawrence, an Australian journalist who joined the Nation as a training editor. He was the first Watchie, as ‘The Watchman’ is popularly known.

The column publishes short, sharp comments mainly on the questionable doings of authorities and institutions. Only five items are selected for each edition because of the limited space of the column. And the bone of contention has always been how the items are selected.

While complaints are common, calls for the scrapping of the column because of the perceived bias in selecting items are rare. Last year, another reader, Barnabas Mwema, also said the column should be discontinued for reasons similar to those given by Mr Shah. “My recent experience has been that The Watchman is biased and publishes selective articles,” he said.

“Recently, I tried very hard to put (in) an excellent article comparing Singapore and Kenya post-independence but ‘The Watchman’ did not print my article. (He) continues to print mediocre and, with due respect, irrelevant articles. My complaints to the editor regarding this attitude of ‘The Watchman’ were ignored. The novelty of ‘The Cutting Edge’ is lost and the Nation should discontinue it.”

I asked Watchie to comment on Mr Mwema’s complaint. He explained that the item he was complaining about was repetitive of another he had sent earlier and was published. He added: “What he should know is that the published pieces are selected on merit and the prerogative on what to run is Watchie’s. (Mr Mwema) cannot dictate and demand that everything he sends must be published.”

Mr Shah also accuses Watchie of repeatedly printing letters on the same issues such as passports and housing levy, ignoring other letters on important topical issues.

The following is the unedited item he sent for publication but Watchie ignored it:

“For many postpaid customers, getting their January bill has been a nightmare. Kenya Power has neither sent out January bills by either sms or by email as would have been the normal case each month. When one visits the Kenya Power offices for the same, one is advised that the bill cannot be given out as it cannot be downloaded.

This is absolutely frustrating. The bill for January generally is up by about 30 per cent from December and yet postpaid customers cannot sight it to understand it. The managing director of Kenya Power should resign immediately if his company cannot serve its customers responsibly."

I’ve read the items published since Mr Shah sent his. I find it difficult to understand why it couldn’t make it. But Watchie may have had good reasons for not publishing it. So I emailed him asking what the problem was. But he didn’t respond, even as I waited for eight days and a colleague prodded him to respond.

There’s a possible explanation for keeping mum. An editor once told me the identity of Watchie is closely guarded. “One of the strengths of this long-running column has been the anonymity of the editor who compiles it,” he said.

“The identity of Watchie remains the mystery it has always been. Watchie has in the past been sought for interviews or meetings but these advances have always been politely declined.”

However, I think it’s unprofessional for Watchie not to respond to queries. He should be transparent and accountable. The veil of anonymity should be lifted.



