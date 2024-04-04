Kenyan cartoonist Paul Kelemba aka Maddo

Why suing a political cartoonist for defamation is a trying affair

Kenyan cartoonist Paul Kelemba aka Maddo speaks at a public function in Nairobi last November.

Photo credit: File

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Like columnists, editorial cartoonists are opinion writers
  • You can sue a cartoonist and his newspaper if the cartoon contains false statements that injure your reputation or business.
  • Poetic licence allows cartoonists to express their ideas and messages in a more robust, impactful and entertaining manner but it’s not a licence to defame.

