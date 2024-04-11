Rwanda genocide

Insensitive headline and the risks of unrestrained poetic licence

The flame of remembrance at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda. 

Photo credit: File

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • The Daily Nation ran a story on the Rwandan genocide with the word "celebrate" in the headline.
  • Rwandans, as expected, are sensitive about the genocide; they could misconstrue the headline as trivialising a horrific period in their history.

