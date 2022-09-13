Police to enjoy autonomy as presidency loosens grip on budget

President William Ruto has announced that his administration will enhance the police service's operational autonomy by empowering the Inspector General of Police to exercise independence as mandated by article 245 of the Kenya Constitution.

Dr Ruto said the National Police Services' operational autonomy has been undermined by continued financial dependence on the Office of the President and promised to change the situation. He has now ordered that the budget of the National Police Service (NPS) be transferred from the Office of the President go under the Inspector-General as the accounting officer.