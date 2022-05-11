Volleyball: KPA storm Africa Club Championship quarters

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Wednesday night defeated Espoir of Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 (25-22,17-25,25-17,25-21) to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2022 men’s African Club Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia.

The dockers, who are making their second appearance at the annual event, wrapped up the pool ‘C’ matches unbeaten with eight points from three matches.

KPA libero Elijah Bosire was optimistic ahead of the last eight.

“We will give our best shot. We are aware every match comes with its on dynamics but we are eager to go past that stage,” said Bosire.

Elsewhere, Equity Bank left it late to win against Port of Douala of Cameroon 3-2 (16-25,25-21,23-25,25-23 and 15-11) in their final match of group ‘D’ at the Haouaria hall.

However, the win will count for nothing after the bankers had recorded two losses in the previous group matches.

The bankers who were making their maiden appearance at the event lost to Customs of Nigeria 3-0 (25-21,25 -12, 25-19) and 3-1(25-18,22-25,25-17,25-18) against Gisagara of Rwanda.

The Sammy Kirongo coached side will now play in the placement 9-14 matches.

KPA and Equity are the only Kenya representatives at the annual event after regulars General Service Service and Kenya Prisons pulled out of the competition due to financial constraints.

No Kenyan team has ever won the championship with Prisons being the best performer after finishing second in 2011.

At the same time, defending championship Esperance de Tunisia made it two out of two wins in pool ‘B ’against Wollaita Dicha of Ethiopia 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-15) on day four of the event.

In other pool ‘C’ result, Injis won their first match in the championship after beating Madda Walabu University 3-1(25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14) to leave the university team without a win so far.