Ex-international player to vie for KVF top post

Former international volleyball player Edward Kisaka has thrown his hat in the ring for the chairman’s position in the forthcoming Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national elections.

The elections are scheduled for May 21 at a yet to be decided venue.

Kisaka, who declared his candidature on Monday night, will vie for the seat alongside current KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi as well second vice chairman David Kilundo, who declared their interest early this year.

The last elections were held in 2018.

KVF long-serving chairman Waithaka Kioni, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) deputy president, is serving his final four-year term.

Kisaka lauded the outgoing chairman Kioni for serving the federation selflessly.

“On many occasions he (Kioni) used his personal resources to drive volleyball to the next level. Through that and in his reign, he has achieved a lot including the historical FIVB Women’s Grand Prix Group 3 win in 2015 in Australia, which was no mean feat!” said Kisaka, a former KCB and Kenya Railways player.

“I intend to pick up from where he has left ensuring that we achieve much more. Our men’s team must stand to be counted while women’s team must now proceed to next level and claim her true position in the world ranks with dignity,” he added.

Kisaka said he will put more emphasis on the well being of the players if elected and engage the government in the promotion of the sport.

“The players will be our core business.The three arms, the player, the technical bench and the administrator must have a common goal. We will persuade and involve the government to better the lives of the youth and more so integrity of the sport to be upheld," offered Kisaka, who played for Kenya in the 1987 and 1991 African Games in Kenya and Egypt.

The former KCB Women’s Team coach offered that he will continue to revamp activities in the KVF regions after he previously headed Nairobi, Nyanza and Coast branches.