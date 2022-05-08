Mixed results for KPA, Equity in Africa Club Champs

Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank men’s volleyball teams recorded mixed results as the African Clubs Championship got underway in Kelibia, Tunisia on Sunday.

KPA reigned supreme against Madda University from Ethiopia 3-2 (25-21,21-25,28-26,21-25 and 15-13), while Equity, who are making their first appearance, lost to Customs of Nigeria 3-0 (25-21,25 -12, 25-19).

KPA, who are drawn in pool ‘C’, will play Injis of Ivory Coast, while the bankers who are in group ‘D’ will tackle Gisagara of Rwanda in their second matches on Monday.

KPA and Equity are the only Kenya representatives at the annual event after regulars General Service Service and Kenya Prisons pulled out of the competition due to financial constraints.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge acknowledged that they will get better.

“Well good start with a lot of faults on our side. Our opponents were good on attacks and defense. Credit to them. We had lapses on blocks. At one time we lost concentration but we made changes on the attacking pattern,” quipped Mulinge.

In another match in pool ‘D’, Gisagara from Rwanda overwhelmed Port Douala from Cameroon 3-1(25-18, 2025-, 25-21,31-29).

The dockers, who made their maiden appearance in the last edition that was held in Tunis, finished fifth.