Equity Bank, KPA land kind draw at African tourney

The draws for the men's Africa Clubs Championships were conducted on Saturday at the Kelibia Beach Hotel in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Kenya's representatives Equity Bank and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have landed in favourable pools in the competition that serves off on Sunday.

KPA and Equity Bank are the only Kenya representatives after regulars and locals rivals General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons pulled out of the competition due to financial constraints.

KPA, who are making a second appearance at the annual event are in Pool 'C' alongside Espoire of Democratic Republic of Congo, Injis of Ivory Coast and Madda University of Ethiopia.

Equity Bank, who are making their maiden appearance landed in pool 'D' alongside Port Doula of Cameroon,Customs or Nigeria and Gisagara of Rwanda.

KPA finished fifth in last edition that was held in Tunis.

No Kenyan team has won the men’s championship with Prisons being the best performers after finishing second in 2011.

Pool 'A' which is the Group of death has former champions Al Ahly of Egypt who are making a comeback to the event after they missed 2021 edition, FAP of Cameroon and hosts KO Kélibia.

Reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia, Wolaitta of Ethiopia and

AS Duanes of Burkina Faso are in Pool 'B'.

Esperance are the defending champions after they beat Zamalek of Egypt 3-0 in last year's final.