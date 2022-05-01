Equity Bank dream big in Africa Championships

Thrice, Equity Bank men’s volleyball team has failed to qualify for the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs, but the players believe their participation in this month’s African Clubs Championship in Tunisia will break the duck.

The annual event is scheduled for May 5-18 in Tunis.

The bankers who finished fifth in the regular 2021 season, were awarded the slot by the KVF after local champions General Service Unit (GSU) pulled out of the event citing logistical reasons.

Equity will make their debut at the event in the company of 2016 KVF champions Kenya Prisons and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Prisons will be returning to the event after they missed the 2021 edition that was held in Tunisia due to financial constraints, while KPA will make their second appearance after they made their maiden entrance last edition.

GSU, Prisons and KPA booked slots to the clubs’ championship after they finished first, second and third in that order respectively in the last year’s play-offs that were held at the KPA Makande hall in Mombasa County.

The top four men’s and women’s teams at the completion of regular season qualify for the play-offs.

Veteran Equity coach Sammy Kirongo said the team's participation in the club championships will tilt players' approach to future matches.

Equity Bank Volleyball Team coach Sammy Kirongo conducts a training session at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena on May 1, 2022 during their preparations for Africa Men Volleyball Clubs Championships to be held in Tunisia from May 5 to 19. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kirongo, who joined the team in 2019 to replace head coach Jeremiah Mukopi, has acknowledged that they have not been lucky with a play-offs slot.

“This is a golden opportunity and we have taken it with both hands. We will play against top African clubs and that in itself will make us more competitive. By the end of the event our players will have gotten the much needed exposure and experience that will then reflect in their performance going forward,” said Kirongo, who guided the national men’s volleyball team to bag a bronze medal at the African Games in 2011 in Mozambique behind Cameroon and eventual winners Algeria.

“This is the first international assignment for all these players and even their first flight and while it might take one or two matches before they adapt, we are hoping that we finish among the top two teams in our pool and qualify for the quarter-final. The event will definitely give us a good build up ahead of the KVF fifth leg set for later this month where the outcome of the matches will shape the play-offs line up,” he added.

Mukopi, who left the club due to personal commitment, has since returned to the outfit and is serving as the assistant coach. The Equity volleyball team, which was the brainchild of current team manager Nicholas Bitok was founded in 2017 before it was fielded in the KVF league a year later.

Bitok, who will vie for Treasurer’s post in the forthcoming KVF National elections, said there was need to have the team in the league after they dominated the annual Interbank Games.

“We needed a fresh challenge. It was fulfilling and consoling at the same time that in our first time in the league in 2018, we finished fifth with one point making all the difference between us and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who proceeded to the last four alongside KPA, Prisons and GSU. Since then, we have come close to qualifying for the play-offs but stumbled at the last hurdle," bemoaned Bitok.

“We are determined to get it right this season and what a timely chance for the team to participate in the club championships. There is no pressure but if the players can come back better than they left then that will be a plus for us. But again, we cannot rule out the possibility of some of our players getting nods from the scouts,” Bitok added.

Equity Bank Volleyball Team Manager Nicholas Bitok watches a training session at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena on May 1, 2022 during their preparations for Africa Men Volleyball Clubs Championships to be held in Tunisia from May 5 to 19. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Early this year, the bankers lost six of their most sought after players to the newly formed outfit Trailblazers.

Those who decamped to Blazers are middle blocker Derrick Apat, outside hitters Juliard Mbappe and David Neeke, opposite attacker Moses Omondi, libero James Mutero and setter Jean Claude.

Long serving team’s libero Lawrence ‘Maasai’ Nkoyo noted that the absence of the six players was felt in the early stages of the season but their places have since been filled.

“It will be unfortunate if we land in the same group with our compatriots-KPA and Prisons during the drawing of lots. We hope to meet at another stage but should we meet at the preliminary stage, then we are keen to outshine them considering it will be a neutral venue. We are in good form if our win against KDF 3-2 recently during the fourth leg is anything to go by,” said Nkoyo.

“Lest you forget, KPA who made their first appearance at the event last year defied odds and finished fifth. We might pull a surprise. We thank the management for giving us the chance and we are keen to make the better of it and represent the brand well,” Nkoyo added.

Equity Bank Volleyball Team libero Lawrence Nkoyo dives in a training session at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena on May 1, 2022 during their preparations for Africa Men Volleyball Clubs Championships to be held in Tunisia from May 5 to 19. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Nkoyo, setter Elias Gitau, right attacker Martin Kiptoo, middle blocker Nobestus Maiyo and left attacker Kennedy Toyek are players who remained with the team as the six switched allegiance.

Equity Bank captain Wilson Cheruiyot said the exit of the six players was a blessing in disguise. He encouraged sportsmanship but challenged clubs to follow proper channels when signing new players.

“We are a committed side and the discipline of players is top notch. When the six key players switched allegiance to Blazers, critics wrote us off but we have stood the test of time and now we will be representing the country at the International stage. We might be the underdogs in the event but we are keen to make a mark and not to add up numbers,” said Cheruiyot, a Cheptil Secondary School alumnus.

“The training has gone on well and we are extremely happy with management for making it possible for us to start residential training last Saturday at (Moi International Sports Centre) Kasarani. This has helped us gel and morale is high," he added.

The team is scheduled to depart for the host nation early Thursday morning aboard Air Qatar.

Squad

Phillip Ndung'u, Elisha Siret, Kennedy Toek, Eric Baraza, Kennedy Mugambi, Wilson Cheruyiot, Abrahim Kiplagat, Lawrence Nkoyo, Elias Gitau, Martin Kiptoo, Basil Otieno, Boash Nyachieio and Nobestus Kipkogei

Officials