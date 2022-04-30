KCB dispatch KDF to move top of volleyball league

KCB Women’s Team eased past Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-19) to move top of the standings during the fourth leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday.

With the win, the bankers relegated reigning champions Kenya Prisons to second place with six points. Both teams have played two matches although KCB have a superior set score.

KCB coach Japheth Munala said the win had placed them in a better position to qualify the play-offs later in the year.

“There is hope in this team and our focus going forward is to win the league title. The focus now is on the forthcoming African Clubs Championship set for later this month in Tunisia. The build up is awesome,” offered Munala, who is also the Malkia Strikers assistant coach.

KDF coach Pius Birech said they are still rebuilding and the loss is part of the learning process.

“We didn’t have proper preparation ahead of this match. And the injury of our reliable player (Milgren Lutiva) made things tougher but we hope to recover ahead of of the next leg as our focus is to qualify for the play-off,” said Birech.

Lutiva picked the right knee injury in the first set after landing awkwardly following an attack.

In the first set, KCB were off the blocks first with experienced left-attacker Mercy Moim and promising middle blocker Belinda Barasa doing all the damage against the Forces side.

KDF found their way into game with Lutiva and left handed Juliet Juma earning quick points with their powerful spikes and razor blade serves but their effort was not enough as KCB pulled away 16-11 in the second technical time out.

KDF, who were gaining momentum, were slowed down when Lutiva picked the injury. Coach Birech introduced youngster Sharon Jeruto for Lutiva.

Jeruto, who was recently recruited from Cheptil Secondary School, gave a good account of herself but KCB capitalised on their opponents poor reception to win the set 25-21.

Munala rested setter Faith Imodia, who was signed from Directorate of Criminal Investigations early this year, for fast-rising Immaculate Nekesa in the second set.

Both teams then tied 8-8 at the first TTO before KCB opened the gap 16-11 in the second TTO.

Nekesa combined well with Edith Wisa, Shirleen Maiywa and hard hitting Sharon Chepchumba in front of the net with hard-hitting spikes as they stretched the lead 22-12 before bagging the second set 25-13.

KDF begun the third set a better side and took a 4-2 lead but slowed down with left attacker Juliana Namutira failing to go past KCB's blocks as they trailed 8-5 in the 1st TTO.

KDF’s Juma then earned quick points with her services that saw both teams tied at 16-16.

KCB’s good back court cover was evident as they broke away from their opponents 21-18 en route taking the set 25-19.

Meanwhile, the match pitting Nairobi Prisons against Kenya Army as well as Kenya Pipeline against Vihiga County failed to serve off.

Kenya Army and Vihiga County were no show with KVF Organising Secretary Ismail Chege saying Army had official commitment.

Some of the Kenya Army players are part of the security team during the burial of former President Mwai Kibaki in Othaya.