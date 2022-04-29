Cash-strapped Vihiga plot Pipeline, Prisons heist in volleyball league

Cash-strapped Vihiga County women’s team will be looking for their first win of the season when they travel to Nairobi to face Kenya Pipeline and reigning champions Kenya Prisons in the fourth leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium this weekend.

Vihiga have a date with 2017 champions Pipeline on Saturday before they face off with Prisons on Sunday.

The visitors lost their opening match against KCB last February at the Kenya Ports Authority's Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

Vihiga team manager Samuel Mugata admitted that the matches will be tough.

“Unlike in Mombasa where I had only six players due to financial constraints, I have a full squad now. As much as the the odds are against us, we want to give the two giants a run for their money,” said Mugata.

“We get support from the county but it’s not enough and that’s why we are reaching out to other sponsors and people of good will to come on board,” he added.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau has a full house ahead of the match against Vihiga.

Speaking on Friday after the morning training session at the refurbished Pipeline Hall, Gitau was optimistic of a win.

“We have recruited two more setters in Telespory Aluoch and Loise Simiyu. We were a little bit handicapped in that area but now we are good to go. We are keen to play a good match as that will set the stage for us ahead of the Club Championships later this month in Tunisia,” said Gitau.

“We also thank the Pipeline management for ensuring that we have the indoor facility and I believe this changes a lot of things. The morale of the team is high and we want to bank on this going forward,” he added.

Pipeline recruited Aluoch from Kwanthanze Secondary School and Simiyu from St Joseph Kitale.

Pipeline are placed third on the standings with three points from one match behind leaders Prisons and second-placed KCB.

Prisons have six points from two matches, while KCB have three points but hold a superior set score.

KCB will play Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) while Nairobi Prisons take on Kenya Army in other rmatches.

Nairobi Prisons coach’s Salome Wanjala said that they are confident they can come out with something from the match.

“Kenya Army is a good side and we will not underrate them. Both teams are winless and therefore everyone is keen to record their first win of the season,” said Wanjala, who doubles up as the Kenya beach women volleyball team coach.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have shelved their match against KDF on Sunday due to unavailability of players.

DCI earlier on this month sent 14 players to training at the Kiganjo Police Training College.

DCI coach Daniel Bor confirmed that the players will be available for the next leg.

Kenyan international Caroline Sirengo and Marion Indeche, who rejoined the investigative side after brief stints at Pipeline and KCB respectively, Jemimah "Magereza" Siangu, setter Jane Mumbua, the middle blocker pair of Perus Kanus and Mercy Iminza and left attacker Christabel Siyuyu were part of the players who got permanent jobs with the DCI.

Centre players Sarah Nakhumicha and Abigail Nafula, left attacker Joan Baraza, libero trio of Joy Wangaya,Carolyne Cheruto and Peninah Nafula and Benedine Chemwetich are also in the mix.

Fixtures

Saturday

Prisons Nairobi v Kenya Army (10am)

KCB v KDF (12pm)

Kenya Pipeline v Vihiga County (2pm)

Sunday

Vihiga County v Kenya Prisons(10am)