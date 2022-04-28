Yes sir! Lung'aho, Barasa among six officials promoted at Prisons

Kenya Volleyball Federation Technical Director David Lung’aho is among six volleyball officials who have been promoted at Kenya Prisons Service.

Lung’aho, who is also the head coach at Kenya Prisons men’s volleyball team, was an Inspector before he was promoted to Chief Inspector of Prisons on Wednesday at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru in Nairobi.

Others who were rewarded with promotions are former national men’s team coach Gideon Chenje, Prisons men’s assistant coach Paul Muthinja, Kenya Prisons women’s coach Josp Barasa, Prisons women’s physiotherapy Alex Mwendia and Prisons men’s physiotherapist Benadette Yotongole - who both were Senior Sergents. The five are now Inspector of Prisons.

Lung’aho told Nation Sport they went through interviews earlier this month at the Prisons Headquarters.

“The promotion was communicated on Wednesday but the ceremony was done this morning at PSTC. I’m happy with the promotion as it shows that our efforts are noted and appreciated,” said Lung’aho, who was in charge of the women’s national team that won the historic FIVB Grand Prix Group 3 title in 2015 in Australia.

Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons Zakayo Omusula conducted the ceremony at the training college in Ruiru.