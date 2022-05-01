Volleyball: KCB pile more misery on Nairobi Prisons

Nairobi Prisons women’s team wait for a first win continued Sunday after they lost to KCB Team 3-0 (25-15,25-15,25-12) as the fourth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League ended at Nyayo National Indoor gymnasium.

Prisons are winless from two matches played.

A visibly disappointed Nairobi Prisons coach Salome Wanjala said:

Related KCB dispatch KDF to move top of volleyball league Sports

"The players made silly Individual mistakes and there was no communication at all. We played against KCB recently in a friendly match recently and got two sets. It’s unfortunate that my players failed to emulate their recent performance. They looked of out place.“

KCB coach Japheth Munala was happy with their perfect record in this leg.

“We are happy we have collected six points and we hope to extend the good run as the season gathers momentum,” said Munala.

KCB coach Munala made one change in the line up that beat Kenya Defence Forces 3-0 on Saturday choosing to start with promising setter Immaculate Nekesa ahead of Faith Imodia.

The bankers controlled the game, leading in both time outs 8-3 and 16-9 as Nairobi Prisons struggled to get their footing.

Prisons setting department proved to be their main undoing with coach Wanjala testing waters with Hilda Jepkosgei and Emily Khisa before she settled on experienced Florence Bosire.

Mercy Moim's individual brilliance was noted with superb reception and back court defence as KCB extended their lead 17-9 and 21-11 to win the set 25-15.

A similar scoreline followed in the second set before KCB sealed the three points in the third set where Benitha Mukandayisenga came in for Shirley Maiywa.