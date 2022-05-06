Peter Kamara: KPA’s smooth operator ready to rumble in Tunisia

“He liked watching movies a lot that he could even forget about time for training. I had to go to the hostels personally to fetch him so that he could attend training,” Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology volleyball team coach Edward Gitau recalls his early struggles while introducing Peter Kamara to the sport back in 2016.

Kamara had just joined JKUAT for his undergraduate degree in Procurement and Contract Management and stumbled upon the volleyball court.

Gitau, who had a decent team that regularly reached the play-offs of Nairobi region Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) league, saw something in Kamara from Day 1 and his instincts told him he could be the missing piece in his jigsaw.

“He had good height but he required a lot of work since he only had a rough idea of the game. He did not have passion for volleyball so in the early days we really had to fight with him so that he could attend training regularly. He couldn’t see what I was seeing in him, a great player who could take over from Martin Kiptoo after he graduated,” said Gitau who was planning for transition in his team.

Exit Kiptoo - now playing for Equity Bank - enter Kamara. And the numerous trips Gitau made to Dinas hostels started paying off as Kamara emerged as a key player for JKUAT.

His performance in the national university games in Eldoret in 2019 proved to be a breakthrough.

“We had a good run in 2019 and met with Strathmore University in the nationals final in Eldoret. That game convinced me Kamara was now ready to play at club level.

Strathmore beat us 3-2 but Kamara was unplayable in that final from service to attack.

He carried the whole team on his shoulders,” Gitau reminisces amid a wide grin.

Top clubs participating in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League were quietly taking note of Kamara’s progress. Kenya Prisons, Equity Bank all made inquiries but it’s Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who ticked the right boxes.

“I wanted him to join Equity Bank but at that time they said they were full house and couldn’t accommodate him. Prisons wanted him but I felt training full day would affect his studies at school. When KPA approached him, I told him it was the right move since it would allow him to balance between school work and sports,” said Gitau, whose son Elias Karigi is a setter with Equity Bank, Kenya’s other representative at this year’s Club Championships.

High-class player

Fast forward, Kamara has evolved from a bit-part player at KPA to a regular and will be their major attacking outlet at this year’s Africa Club Championships that serves off on Saturday in Kelibia, Tunisia.

“I joined a good team, found good coaches and friendly teammates who have helped me through. They have always encouraged me and motivated me. They have always told me I am a high class player and I have to show it,” said Kamara.

“The senior players like David Thuita and Elijah Bosire have been very supportive and pushed me to be where I am today,” he added.

Kamara was initially signed in January 2021 as a replacement for Enock Mogeni who had landed a professional deal in Sweden. However, he has emerged from his shadow and will be their key opposite attacker in Tunisia.

“It is challenging and motivating at the same time because people believe in you and you need to deliver. I still have the pressure from within because I want to be better every day. It’s challenging but I am up to the task,” asserts Kamara, confidence written all over his face.

Smooth operator

His first year with the Dockers saw him attend last year’s Club Championship in Tunisia as a rookie. He was used sparingly as a substitute as he was slowly being integrated into the team.

He got a taste of action in the end of season play-offs in Mombasa but this year he has been a mainstay especially after Mogeni signed with Egyptian side Smouha.

“I played some games last year in Tunisia and also this year I have played consistently in the Kenyan league. This has helped me build my confidence,” says Kamara, who singled out his national team call up last year as a highlight in his career.

A smooth operator who goes about his business quietly on court, Kamara was part of the team that finished ninth at Africa Nations Championships in Kigali, Rwanda in the process registering a historic 3-2 win over Egypt.

“It was a very good experience, good exposure for me. After rating myself I think I still need to push myself harder because the level there is very competitive,” noted Kamara.

The 25-year-old is encouraged by the progress of Mogeni who has followed a similar path - university league, KPA and now professional volleyball. He believes it’s only a matter of time before he joins the paid ranks.

“It’s something I have been dreaming about but I have to first make an impact here in the Kenyan league and at KPA. From there I know the chance to play professional will come. I would really love that,” he says, adding that he is constant communication with his "close friend" Mogeni to understand the demands of professional volleyball.

Top five finish

Gitau, who spotted him back in 2016, insists we are yet to see the best of Kamara.

“I had this dream that he would play professional volleyball one day and already he is on the right track. Last year he went to Tunisia for Club Championships and made it to the national team. His discipline stands out and I believe he will make history by playing in the top leagues in the world. He is yet to reach his full potential,” predicts Gitau.

In Kelibia, Kamara will first be aiming for team glory specifically improving on their fifth place finish last year.

“Our management has given us ample time to prepare and it’s up to us now to deliver. Going to the Club Championships last year was a big motivation and we didn’t want it to be the last time. Now that we are back, I want to push the team higher because they believe in me and I also believe in myself. We want to at least maintain position five or go higher but definitely not lower than that,” he emphasised.