Mulinge wants KPA to upset the order in Tunisia

Sammy Mulinge’s prayer routine has taken in a new item this week as he prepares to lead Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to their second appearance at the Africa Clubs Championships that serve off on Saturday in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Having finished fifth in their maiden appearance last year, Mulinge is keen on scaling the heights with KPA this year but admits that a kind draw will significantly help their course.

The drawing of lots is scheduled for Friday with the competition set to start on Saturday.

“At the Club Championships or any other competition, the drawing of lots is very important because it determines where you will be ranked at the end of the competition,” began Mulinge.

“I am praying we get a good draw, we are thinking positively about it but we have to be prepared for anything. Previously when I was with APR, we got a tough draw but this made us hard to beat in the latter stages. I believe that if you don’t face tough teams, you don’t grow,” he added.

KPA will be Kenya’s representatives at this year’s edition alongside debutants Equity Bank after champions General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons pulled out citing logistical challenges.

Mulinge is elated that other teams apart from the traditional representatives, GSU and Prisons, are now keen on participating in the continental event.

“For a long time, Kenya only took two teams to the Club Championship while countries like Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi had three or four teams. Last year, we had three teams and this year we have Equity Bank joining us."

“It’s very encouraging since this will motivate other clubs to attend this Championship in future. Exposing our players is the only way to develop the men’s game,” offered Mulinge.

Top of the league

KPA currently sit top of the KVF National League standings with 16 points from six matches. Mulinge has credited their unbeaten run to cohesion in the team and hopes his charges can carry that form to the continental event.

“My idea when I came to KPA is I wanted to build a culture. To build a culture you need to have the same players for some time. This team is now like a family, the bond is very strong. The players know what I expect from them, what the management expects from them and we also understand what they expect from us,” he said.

The Dockers have lost the trio of Enock Mogeni, Emmanuel Mwandori and Julius Lelei from the team that played in last year’s edition. However, Mulinge believes youngsters such as Peter Kamara, Chris Owalo and Brian Nyabera have now come of age.

“I am very happy and proud of them. When I met them they were just starting out but a player like Brian is now playing in the first team which shows there has been some development.

“(Dennis) Omollo and Kamara are now in the national team and this shows that as KPA we are doing something to improve their level. This gives me more energy and motivation to look for more Omollos and Brians out there and help them to get to the top level,” remarked a smiling Mulinge.

Last year’s edition saw only 16 teams attend the competition due to effects of Covid-19 pandemic but the participants will likely be 24 this year. Mulinge has set his sights on upsetting the big boys but first wants to make it to the second round.

“Last year we faced 16 teams but this year it will be different. We will have more teams attending and that means competition will be higher.

“Last season we set a target of reaching the quarter-finals and I have to admit finishing fifth was a bonus. I always try to set for them high goals which are realistic and also achievable.

“This year, we also want to get to the second round and work our way up from there. If we get a better ranking than last year then that will be a bonus.”

A semi-final berth would mean potential clashes with the big boys of Africa: Esperance, Al Ahly, Zamalek, Al Ahly Tropli et al. But Mulinge is unfazed, drawing confidence from Kenya’s 3-2 win over Egypt at last year’s Africa Nations Championship.

“Last year we won a set against Zamalek (despite losing 3-1) in the quarter finals and this is a team that went all the way to the final.

“That performance showed my boys that these North African teams are beatable and it is that confidence that made our national team beat Egypt for the first time last year.

“We are slowly getting there as a country and as KPA we are also ready to dine with the big boys,” he asserted.

One of Mulinge’s prayer items has already been answered, KPA having docked safely in Kelibia on Thursday.

The second and most important one might be answered today when the draws are done. May the games begin!