Prisons youngster Elphas itching to carry Makuto name high in Tunisia

Elphas Makuto has scanty memory of his childhood but he clearly remembers his father’s first mobile phone, a Nokia 1100, their small radio and how the two gadgets shaped his love for volleyball.

It’s through this phone that his elder sister Asha, then turning out for Kenya Pipeline and the national team, would inform their father Albert Makuto, whenever they had a match that would be live on TV or radio.

“Asha would call home a day before their match and inform dad about the exact time of the game. We did not have a TV at home and for you to find one, you had to travel a distance of like 10 kilometres. During match day, we would all converge in our small living room and surround the radio to follow the match through live commentary. We would cheer loudly whenever we had Asha’s name,” recalls a beaming Elphas, who was only eight years old at that time.

“Asha had become a celebrity through volleyball and that inspired us. The rest of us followed her and I was the fifth in our family to take up the sport (after Asha, Evelyn, Luke and Violet). I picked up the interest at a young age because I wanted to be like Asha, to be heard on radio or watched on TV. However, I only started taking volleyball seriously in Class 6,” Elphas, who attended Kulumbeni Primary School, adds amid a chuckle.

Mother figure

Interestingly, Elphas didn’t get to watch Asha play until 2014 during her sunset years at the Amaco International Tournament when he was a Form Two student at Malava Boys High School.

“Back home, Asha is like a mother to us. She showed us the way and encouraged us to play volleyball. She has raised us all through her earnings from volleyball. Volleyball has changed our lives because all of us have gone to good schools on sports scholarship. The Makuto family will forever be indebted to volleyball,” emphasizes Elphas who also earned a job at Kenya Prisons Service in 2017 through his volleyball talent.

Kenya Prisons Service men Volleyball Team opposite attacker Elphas Makuto during the interview with Nation Sport at Kenya Prisons College in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 21, 2022 ahead of Africa Volleyball Clubs Championship to be held in Tunisia from May 5-19. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

While Asha is currently employed by Kenya Pipeline, Evelyn is a Corporal at Kenya Prisons Service, Luke is a security officer at Central Bank of Kenya and Violet is still an active player at Kenya Pipeline. Just like his siblings who have starred wherever they go, Elphas will be one of the key players for Kenya Prisons as they make a return to the Africa Clubs Championships that serves off on Saturday in Kelibia, Tunisia. An opposite attacker who can also play as an outside hitter, Makuto has defied all odds to emerge as a regular at Prisons having joined the club in 2017 straight from high school.

“I really wanted to join Prisons because it is a team that knows how to mentor young players. My sister Evelyn and (Former Prisons captain Ibrahim) Oduor, who used to coach us in school also played a big role.

“My first year at Prisons was all about observing and learning from the experienced players like Oduor, (Jackson) Mwambia and Saul (Wafula). It took me time to get to their level because the players I found here were good. You couldn’t just come from school and walk straight into the team,” said Elphas, who won two East Africa and two national titles with Malava Boys.

Makuto fondly remembers his Prisons debut in the Nyeri leg of the 2017 KVF National League, a performance that convinced then coach Gideon Chenje to offer him a permanent job.

Kenya Prisons Service men Volleyball Team opposite attacker Elphas Makuto polishes his reception skills during a training session at Kenya Prisons College in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 21, 2022 ahead of Africa Volleyball Clubs Championship to be held in Tunisia from May 5-19. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Despite not playing consistently, I didn’t give up. I knew that one day I will get a chance and I thank coach Chenje who gave me my debut in Nyeri. People were saying that I was at Prisons because of my sister Evelyn and Oduor who was my coach in school but that day I proved that I deserved to be in this team. There comes a time where you have to stop riding on the family name and prove you are up to the task,” underlined the 24-year-old.

Amaco MVP

After completing his training at Kenya Prisons Training College, Makuto began 2018 on a high. In April, he was named Most Valuable Player at the Amaco International tournament in Eldoret effectively sending his mentor Oduor closer to the exit door.

“We used to play opposite interchangeably with Oduor but after I was named MVP in Eldoret, my confidence went a notch higher. Oduor was now convinced he could retire since I was now ready to take over from him,” opines Makuto.

Makuto has failed in his quest to help Prisons reclaim the league title they last won in 2016, twice coming a close second behind General Service Unit who have now won four titles back-to-back.

“Last year we came really close to beating GSU, we were just unlucky. In the sets that we beat them, they only managed 16 or 15 points so it shows that we are almost there. Winning the league with Prisons is something I still dream about and I believe we will bring the trophy back home soon,” he added with conviction.

His performances have however not gone unnoticed, as he made his national team debut last year at Africa Nations Championships held in Rwanda where Kenya finished ninth and registered a historic 3-2 win over Egypt in the group stages.

“It was my dream to play for the national team before turning professional. Even though I wasn’t a regular, I’m happy I got an opportunity to play and learn. I hope to use that experience to help Kenya Prisons at the Club Championships,” says Makuto, who lists Moroccan star opposite Mohamed Al Hachdadi, MVP in Rwanda, as his role model.

Top five target

By virtue of ranking, Prisons who finished second in last year’s league start as favourites among Kenyan teams. History also favours them having been the best ever ranked team from Kenya following their second place finish in 2011 edition in Cairo. However, Makuto – who will also be on a separate personal mission in Kelibia – is keen on a top five finish.

“We have a good team and I believe we can finish in the top five. We want to first qualify for the quarter-finals then plan how to tackle the knock-out stage.

“Personally I will be looking to market myself out there since many clubs and scouts will be in attendance. I am in good shape and fully focused on this competition. I believe time has come for me to turn professional and the Club Championships will be a good platform to showcase my talent,” said Makuto.

Kenya Prisons Service men Volleyball Team opposite attacker Elphas Makuto polishes his reception skills during a training session at Kenya Prisons College in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 21, 2022 ahead of Africa Volleyball Clubs Championship to be held in Tunisia from May 5-19. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Makuto is encouraged by the success of his former teammates at Malava Boys, Abiud Chirchir and Brian Melly, who have landed professional stints with Grand Nancy (France) and Partizani Tirana (Albania) respectively.

“They are my close friends and we talk regularly. I keep on asking them what is been done differently on that side so that I can improve my game and also make it to professional level,” says Makuto who admits he is more comfortable playing as an opposite than as an outside hitter.

‘Small town’ in Lugari

His short stature belies his stinging spikes and impressive conversion rate but Makuto believes his ‘unique’ jump makes him a vital attacking outlet at Prisons.

“Most opposites are about 200cm and above. I am way shorter but I try and compliment that with my jump and power. I have learnt a lot from (Prisons assistant coach) Dennis Mokua who I really used to admire when I was in school. We are almost of same height but he made it to professional level.

“He has been guiding me on the strength training I should do to maintain my jump, increase my power and at the same time improve my foot work. He has really helped me in that aspect,” revealed Makuto, a big fan of French star Earvin N’Gapeth and Brazil’s Wallace.

Kenya Prisons Service men Volleyball Team Assistant Coach Dennis Mokua during the interview with Nation Sport at Kenya Prisons College in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 21, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

As he prepares for the rigours of professional volleyball, Elphas is keen on further improving the lives of his parents and family back home in Lugari Constituency.

“My sisters have really done a lot back home for our parents and it’s through volleyball. We no longer live in a grass-thatched house or congregate around a small radio. When you go home, you might think you are in a minister’s residence.

“As boys, we do our best to at least try and match what they have done. If I get the chance to go pro, I will do much better. They have made our home like a minister’s residence but I want to make it like a small town,” there is a loud, cheeky laugh.

Even if he doesn’t, Elphas has high hopes in his younger brother, Bernard, who can play as a setter or opposite attacker.

“Bernard is showing good promise. People don’t know him well since they did not see him play in high school competitions due to Covid-19 but I believe he is going to lift the Makuto name higher,” said Makuto, his head nodding in affirmation.