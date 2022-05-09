Volleyball: KPA on the brink of quarters after second win

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) won 3-0 (25-15,25-17,25-17) against Injis of Ivory Coast on Monday as the men’s African Clubs championships entered its second day in Kélibia,Tunisia.

The win saw saw the dockers, who are making their second appearance at the annual event, enhance their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals after securing their second win of the competition.

Tuesday is a rest day for the East Africans, who will on Wednesday return to the courts with a clash against Espoir from Democratic Republic of Congo in their final pool ‘C’ match.

On Sunday, KPA dug deep to see off Madaa University from Ethiopia 3-2 (25-21,21-25,28-26,21-25 and 15-13).CLUBCHAMPS

KPA and Equity are the only Kenya representatives at the annual event after regulars General Service Service and Kenya Prisons pulled out of the competition due to financial constraints.