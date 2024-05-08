Striker Valarie Nekesa chases World Cup dream with Junior Starlets

Striker Valarie Nekesa is determined to inspire the Kenya Under-17 girls' team, Junior Starlets, to victory against Ethiopia in their upcoming 2024 World Cup qualifiers.

After a week of training at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, the team will depart for Ethiopia this evening for Friday's first leg at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

The team will return home for the return match set for May 19 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

“As one of the seasoned players, I am committed to motivating my teammates to avoid conceding goals. This year, I aspire to make history with the team by securing a spot in the World Cup, something that has never happened in Kenyan football,” Nekesa told Nation Sport after yesterday's training session.

Nekesa, winner of the Golden Boot in the Division One League during the 2022/23 season, helped Soccer Assassins gain promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League (FKF-WPL).

Kenya Under-17 national girls’ team captain Elizabeth Ochaka during a training session yesterday at Dandora Stadium, Nairobi ahead of the 2024 Fifa Under-17 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Earlier this year, she was also honoured at the 2023 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) as the Most Promising Female Footballer in a ceremony held at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Kenya head coach Mildred Cheche highlighted the enthusiasm of some players who have longed to represent the national team.

“The training has been good, and the girls are ready to represent our country. It will not be an easy match, but we will give our best. Some of them have been active in Talanta Hela, Chapa Dimba, and school competitions, and I believe they are physically fit to compete,” said Cheche.

Ethiopia’s Under-17 team, known as the Animals and led by coach Rawda Ali, unveiled a 23-woman squad for the upcoming clash against Kenya.

The team has been honing their skills at Addis Ababa Stadium.