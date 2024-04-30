Junior Starlets step up preps for U-17 World Cup qualifier

Kenya Under-17 girls' football team entered their fourth day of training on Tuesday at the Dandora stadium in Nairobi ahead of their 2024 Fifa World Cup qualifier third-round clash against Ethiopia this month.

Junior Starlets will be away for the first leg on May 10, before they host the return leg on May 19.

The World Cup finals will be held in the Dominican Republic in October and November this year.

Kenya coach Mildred Cheche is optimistic about the team's readiness for the match, having called a provisional squad of 31 players to the training camp.

"We are fortunate to have a diverse group of players from various schools, Talanta Hela teams, and Chapa Dimba teams. With their collective skills and experience, I am confident that we can form a formidable team capable of competing against Ethiopia. Many of our players have been consistently participating in different tournaments, which has helped them stay sharp and ready for this challenge," said Cheche yesterday.

All players had reported for training as of Tuesday ahead of their departure on May 9.

The winner of the clash will progress to the fourth and final round, where they will compete against Djibouti or Burundi.

The winner of the fourth-round tie will secure direct qualification for the World Cup.

Kenya received a bye to the second round after their opponents, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), withdrew from the competition.