Kenya U-17 girls book Ethiopia in World Cup qualifiers

Kenya Under-17 girls team, Junior Starlets, will face off with Ethiopia in the third round of the 2024 World Cup qualifiers in May.The tournament will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3, 2024.Ethiopia secured their spot in the third round after a 3-0 aggregate victory over South Africa. Last weekend, Ethiopia defeated South Africa 3-0 at home and drew 0-0 in South Africa on Saturday.Kenya was initially scheduled to play Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the second round earlier this month, but they withdrew from the competition, granting Kenya a direct ticket to the third round.Under the leadership of newly appointed coach Mildred Cheche, Kenya had received a bye in the first round of the qualifiers.Djibouti, Senegal, and Liberia have also qualified for the third round after Libya, Equatorial Guinea, and Mali withdrew from the competition.Liberia will face Senegal as Morocco will clash with Algeria in the third round of the qualifiers. Uganda will meet the winner between Tanzania and Zambia, while Burkina Faso will battle Nigeria, and Djibouti will face Burundi.East African teams, Uganda Teen Cranes defeated Cameroon 4-2 on aggregate, while Burundi overpowered Botswana 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the third round.There are four rounds of World Cup qualifiers, and only three teams will earn the ticket to represent Africa in the global event in the Dominican Republic.The Dominican Republic has qualified for the World Cup directly as hosts, alongside New Zealand.