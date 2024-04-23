Kenya U-17 girls to begin preparations for World Cup quaifiers

Junior Starlets coach, Mildred Cheche, has called up a provisional squad of 31 players to enter training camp for the third round of the 2027 Fifa Under-17 World Cup qualifier match against Ethiopia next month.

The global tournament will be held in the Dominican Republic.

Kenya will start its campaign in the qualifiers away to Ethiopia on May 10, followed by the second leg at home on May 19 in Nairobi.

The aggregate winner will advance to the fourth and final round, and face either Djibouti or Burundi.

There are four rounds of qualifiers to the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, and only three teams will earn tickets to represent Africa in the tournament in the Dominican Republic.

Some of the most experienced players who have made the squad include goalkeepers Velma Abwire (Wiyeta Girls) and Scovia Awuor (Kobala Secondary).

Promising striker Valarie Nekesa who emerged the most promising player at this year's Sportsperson of the Year Awards, will lead the attack alongside Joy Angela Valencia (Butere Girls), Marion Serenge (ArchBishop Njenga) and Quinter Adhiambo (St. Alfreda Alara Mixed)

Midfielders Brenda Awuor, Velma Ouma, and striker Lindey Weey Atieno who also plays for the national under-15 team, are also in the provisional squad.

In addition, 10 new faces have been included in the squad namely; strikers Sylvia Mukai, Peruce Elizabeth, Sheryl Amuok, and Quinter Adhiambo alongside midfielder Halima Imbachi.

The defenders are Rose Nangila, Hilder Natecho, Lorine Ilavonga, and Mitchelle Achieng.

Kenya had been given a bye in the first round of the qualifiers. In the second round, Kenya was scheduled to face Democratic Republic of Congo in February this year, but their opponents withdrew from the competition.

Ethiopia secured their spot in the third round after a 3-0 aggregate victory over South Africa in February this year.

Djibouti, Senegal, and Liberia have also qualified for the third round after Libya, Equatorial Guinea, and Mali withdrew from the competition before the first round.

Liberia will face Senegal as Morocco will clash with Algeria in the third round.

The Dominican Republic has qualified for the World Cup directly as hosts, along with New Zealand. The team is expected to report to camp on Saturday this week at the Stadion Hotel in Nairobi.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers Ephy Awuor (Madira Girls), Scovia Awuor (Kobala Sec.), Velma Auma (Wiyeta Secondary School), Mitchelle Achieng (Brenda Girls)

Defenders

Elizabeth Ochaka (Shiraha Starlets), Claire Meris (Kobala Sec. Sch), Lorine Ilavonga (Wiyeta Sec. Sch.), Brenda Nechesa (Butere Girls Sec), Jenevieve Mitchel (Nyakach Sec.) Christine Adhiambo (Nyakach Sec.), Judith Nandwa (Butere Girls), Kimberly Akinyi (Madira Girls), Dorcas Glender (Butere Girls Sec.), Hilder Natecho (Archbishop Njenga Secondary), Rose Nangila (Wiyeta Sec. Sch.).

Midfielders:

Velma Awuor (Nyakach Girls Secondary), Brenda Awuor (Madira Girls), Halima Imbachi (Butere Girls Secondary), Rebecca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed), Susan Akoth (Gor Mahia Queens), Lornah Faith (Butere Girls), Lindi Weey Atieno (Sunflower Junior High School)

Forwards