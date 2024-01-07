Inside Wambua’s strategy to regain Shujaa's world elite status

It will be make or break for head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua as he starts Kenya’s campaign to return to the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Wambua, while naming Kenya Shujaa squad yesterday, likened staying out of the elite World Rugby Series for one season like 430 years that the children of Israel dwelled in Egypt.

The team flies out today to Dubai for the 12-nation World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series this weekend.

Kenya face Germany, Mexico and Uganda in Pool “C” while Georgia, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea are in Pool “A” and Chile, Japan, Portugal and Tonga in Pool “B.”

Four teams that will top the three-leg Challenger series (Dubai, Montevideo on March 8-10, Munich, May 18-19) will face-off with the bottom four nations from the 2023/2024 World Series for promotion back to the top.

With the Kenya Sevens culture that made the team rock as one of the best in the world slowly returning, Wambua’s charges, though young, have the hunger, determination and spirit to return to the World Series where they had been for 23 uninterrupted years.

The only time Shujaa came close to relegation was during the 2018/2019 Series when they finished 13th with 37 points, two places above relegation.

The poor results saw Briton Damian McGrath, who was appointed in May, 2021, fired as Kenya Sevens head coach in July last year with his deputy, former Mwamba coach, Wambua, taking charge.

But what is Wambua’s strategy to regain world elite status?

“It’s quite simple and clear. We just need to finish on the podium in each of the three tournaments in the Challenger Series, which is our primary goal before focusing on our second goal, which is to win the second phase, “ said Wambua when naming his team for the challenger series.

Wambua said they have focused on their basic skill in catch passes, attack speed and defence shape.

“All these small bits have made us improve collectively to set the right base. It’s quite encouraging that the players have bought into our strategy,” said Wambua.

“We hold each other accountable and everyone has been competitive and that is why I have stuck to the team that won the Safari Sevens with minimal changes from the side that qualified for Paris Olympics.”

Wambua has maintained a co--captain policy with Vincent Onyala and Anthony Omondi retaining their joint roles.

“They duo have given the team self-belief and confidence that it can be done,” said Wambua.

Deputy coach Louis Kisia said they want to give their best by also respecting their opponents.

“This is a marathon and we want to focus on the first half of the marathon for maximum points and top before the last half that is the knock-out tournament.”

The team completed a high altitude training camp at St Andrews Turi in the Rift Valley.

Kenya Sevens Shujaa