Kenya Sevens, Lionesses eye success in Challenger Series

Changes have been effected in Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses teams that leave on Monday evening for the men's and women’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series starting Friday in Dubai.

Strathmore University Leos’ forward, George “Japolo” Ooro makes a return to the Kenya Sevens team, replacing Herman Humwa of Kenya Harlequin.

At the same time, former skipper Sheila Chajira is back in the Lionesses squad that will see Phoebe Akinyi in line for her international debut.

Ooro ,21, claimed his maiden sevens international cap during the Hong Kong Sevens, the opening leg of the 2022/2023 World Rugby Series.

Head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua has also kept faith in Mwamba’s Brian Mutugi, who made his debut at last year’s Safari Sevens in November.

Mutugi is the only player who was not part of the squad that beat South Africa 17-12 in September to recapture the Africa Cup title and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for the third consecutive time.

Kenya faces Germany, Mexico, and Uganda in Pool “C” of the Challenger Series, while Georgia, Hong Kong, and Papua New Guinea are in Pool “A”. Chile, Japan, Portugal, and Tonga are in Pool “B.”

The top four teams in the challenger series that has three legs in Dubai, UAE, Montevideo, Uruguay on March 8-10 and Munich, Germany on May 18-19 will then face off with the bottom four teams after the 2023/2024 World Series.

Kenya hopes to be among the top four finishers for the 2024/2025 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya Sevens deputy coach Louis Kisia described their battle as a full marathon they must endure before tackling the last crucial phase.

“We want to win all three tournaments by giving our best, and respecting all our opponents,” explained Kisia. “We want to focus on the first half of the marathon where we want to get maximum points and top before the next crucial second face.”

Kisia noted that the high-altitude camp at St Andrew''s Turi in the Rift Valley was vital and hoped that it would work in their favour in Dubai.

Chajira was part of the Lionesses squad that reached the final of the Safari Sevens on her first appearance for the national team since the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.

“It won’t be easy and there shall be a price to pay for it,” said Lionesses Sevens Head Coach Dennis Mwanja.

Mwanja explained that getting to the semi-finals of each of the three tournaments in the series will ensure that they finish in the top four.

“We don’t want to continue living in the shadows of the Kenya Sevens Shujaa and that is why the girls are ready to give their all,” said Mwanja.

The Lionesses are in Pool “B” and will kick off their campaign against China before meeting Czech on Friday. The Lionesses will wrap up their pool fixtures against Mexico on Saturday.

Kenya Sevens Shujaa

Vincent Onyala (KCB, Co-Captain), Tony Omondi (Mwamba, Co-Captain), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar),Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar), John Okoth (Menengai Oilers), Samuel Asati (KCB), Nygel Amaitsa (Strathmore Leos), Festus Shiasi (KCB), William Mwanji (Kabras Sugar), George Ooro (Strathmore Leos), Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons), Brian Mutugi (Mwamba)

Management: Kevin Wambua (Head Coach), Louis Kisia (Assistant Coach), Andrew Amonde (Assistant Coach), Lamech Francis Bogonko (Physio), Steve Sewe (Team Manager)

Kenya SLionesses

Grace Okulu (Captain), Stella Wafula, Maureen Muritu, Phoebe Akinyi, Naomi Amuguni, Christabel Lindo, Sheila Chajira, Judy Okumu, Sinaida Nyachio, Sharon Auma, Diana Awino, Janet Okello, Diana Kemunto.