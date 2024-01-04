Kenya Cup leaders Kabras on a spending spree

Champions Kabras Sugar, Kenya Harlequin and Mwamba have signed three players each in the midseason transfer ahead of the resumption of Kenya Cup next weekend.

Kabras Sugar, who currently top the Kenya Cup League, have raided Menengai Oilers, Strathmore University Leos and University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine to boost the charge for their fourth Kenya Cup title.

The Western Kenya sugar millers have swooped Kenya Simbas prop Edward Mwaura from Menengai Oilers for a fee of Sh150,000.

The burly front-rower made a return to Kenya Simbas after two years to feature for the team during the Victoria and Elgon Cup in November last year.

Also joining Kabra Sugar are former Strathmore Leos skipper and eighthman Gabriel “Tank” Adero for Sh50,000 and centre Brian Mutua from Mean Machine at a cost of Sh100,000.

Kabras Sugar coach Carlos Katywa reckons that they had to have a good look into what they were lacking before the holiday break, adding that their front row needed reinforcement after the departure of Joseph Odero and Dan Sikuta.

“Asuman Mugerwai is coming of age and needs someone to assist at tight-head. Our front rowers were having many games and needed to rest too, hence Mwaura and Adero will come in handy,” said Katywa.

Mutua brings in experience and quality but unlike Mwaura and Adero, who were once part of the Kabras Sugar system, Katywa noted that he will take time to settle in.

Kabras Sugar have also loaned two players to Kenya Cup side Kisumu--David Williams and Warren Kamadi--and seven to KRU Championship outfit Western Bulls.

Robert Murunga, Allan Otieno, Brevia Mbukenya, Mike Omondi, Duncan Shighali, John Baraka and Samuel Wafula join Western Bulls on loan from Kabras Sugar.

Katywa said that they have an obligation to the community and that one of the few things their sponsor, Tejveer Rai of West Kenya Sugar Company (Kabras Sugar) emphasised is to help sustain the neighbouring clubs.

“They are there on loan and at the end of the day, they will be training with us. We don’t believe in throwing players out but help them revive and uphold their rugby dreams,” said Katywa.

Centre Wiseman Aganya and fullback Bradley Kwama have joined Quins from Strathmore Leos with lock Frank Gerald Aduda crossing over from Impala.

“We are just topping up to tighten our charge for the title," said Quins coach Paul “Pau” Murunga. “We are glad to have Aganya and Kwama, who have just cleared at Strathmore University.”

The struggling 1983 Kenya Cup champions Mwamba have brought on board Idris Kakai and Biko Masiva from Quins and Stephen Sakari from Kenya Prisons.

A statement from KRU said that KCB have signed Horus Alela from Shamas Rugby but went on to loan him to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad as Ken Omaset joins Mean Machine on loan from the South Coast Pirates.

Kenya Cup side Nondescripts have signed Dominic Osino and Hillary Baraza from Quins while former Kenya Under-20 international Samuel Mwaura is one of three players joining Menengai Oilers.

Mwaura moves from Nakuru with Nelson Makokha and Eric Ogutu joining the Oilers from Masinde Muliro and Catholic Monks respectively.