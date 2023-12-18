Katywa preaches caution despite Kabras' perfect start

Champions Kabras Sugar Rugby Club might have made a flying start to their Kenya Cup defence this season but head coach Carlos Katywa is a worried man.

Katywa notes that complacency and lack of concentration might see his players divert from their ultimate plot in pursuit for their fourth Kenya Cup title.

Kabras Sugar maintained their top spot in league when they scored 13 tries to tear apart visiting Catholic University of East Africa Monks 78-0 at the Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

The comprehensive victory against the varsity students came hot on the heels of their demolition of Kisumu and Nondies 72-10 and 40-0 respectively.

“It’s a good start with the players having hit form quite early but lack of concentration is my worry,” said Katywa, as he reminded his players on the need to uphold the momentum and make the right decisions, equating the contest to a marathon.

Katywa said as the league progresses, they shall bring in mental strength experts for the team.

“It will be needless to win the regular league unbeaten then lose in the playoffs,” said Katywa. “What I am pleased about is that the team has blended well with good leadership from within.”

Kabras now top with 15 points from three bonus-point wins.

KCB also claimed their third consecutive bonus-point victory, dismantling visiting Homeboyz 77-10 at the Ruaraka Sports Club while Quins condemned Mwamba to their third successive defeat 40-10 at the RFUEA ground.

The Oilers beat touring Strathmore Leos 27-10 at the Nakuru Showground while former champions Nondescripts snatched their first win of the season, beating Kisumu 32-16 at Ngong Racecourse.

Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad shared the spoils with touring Nakuru Rugby Club 19-19 at the varsity’s ground.

Wingers, Lameck Ambetsa and substitute Derrick Ashihundu, landed a brace of tries each as the sugarmen led 31-0 at the break before disposing off the varsity students. Ashihundu brought his tally to six tries this season.

Jeason Misoga, Eugene Sifuna, David Bunduki, Walter Okoth, Brian Tanga, Ntabeni Dukisa, Geoffrey Shitambasi and William Muhanji scored a try each for Kabras, who also benefited from a penalty try.

Dukisa made eight conversions as the western Kenya side went two matches without conceding any points, having dismantled Nondescripts 40-0 in their previous outing. They launched their third defence with a 72-10 demolition of Kisumu.

The marauding Lions of Ruaraka went on 14-try glitz as the former champions led 36-5 at the break.

Festus Shiasi drilled over a hat-trick of tries, Peter Waitere went for a brace while Michael Kimwele landed one as Brian Wahinya made three conversions before the drinks.

The bankers continued their assault this time around with skipper Griffin Musila and Kenya Sevens skipper Vincent Onyala going for a try apiece before Wahinya added the extras.

Shiasi would claim his fourth try of the match as substitutes Austin Sikutwa and Shaban Ahmed also landed each with Bob Muhati wrapping up the bounty harvest for the bankers.

The bankers had previously thumped Nondies 45-8 and Monks 79-19.

Jadon Abdon put the Oilers ahead with a try as Abutwalib Wesonga's penalty gave them the 8-5 lead at the break against Shem Okola's try for the Leos.

Ibrahim Ayoo, Beldad Ogeta and Wesonga piled on three more tries for the Oilers to put away the duel even as Richard Lira's try failed to spur the Leos.