Kenya Cup: Kabras, KCB eye perfect Christmas gift

Leaders and champions Kabras Sugar Rugby and KCB Rugby could take the Christmas break with 100 percent records as the Kenya Cup rugby league enters the third leg on Saturday across the country.

Kabras Sugar and KCB are overwhelming favourites to win their matches against Catholic University of East Africa Monks and Homeboyz at the Kakamega Showground and Ruaraka Sports Club, respectively.

Though they have a good chance of winning, Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin should trade cautiously against Strathmore Leos and Mwamba, whom they meet at Nakuru Showground and the RFUEA ground, respectively.

The battle between Kenyatta University's Blak Blad and visiting Nakuru at Kenyatta University ground could be a close one, even though the hosts have a slight edge, having beaten the former champions 34-8 last season.

Kenya Cup returnees Nondescripts and Kisumu face-off at the Ngong Racecourse, a tie the hosts are favourites to win.

The last time Nondies and Kisumu met was during the KRU Championship final in March, where the Red Lion triumphed 24-6 at the same venue.

Kabras, KCB, Oilers and Quins have 10 points each from their two bonus point victories, even though they follow each other in that order in the log.

Last season, Kabras claimed a resounding 40-13 victory against the Monks, who must produce something spectacular if they are to stun the sugar men.

Mercy Odudi will be the centre referee at the "Forest.”

On the other hand, KCB battled to tame Homeboyz 29-10, Quins dug deep to silence Mwamba 22-11, while Strathmore Leos stunned Menengai Oilers 25-21 all in their outings last season.

Robison Kiplangat will be in charge at the Ruaraka Sports Club, Duncan Kioko will be the referee at the Oilers duel, while Innocent Kimathi will be in control at the RFUEA ground.

It will also be a good opportunity for the leading try scorer, Beldad Ogeta, the top points scorer, to extend his hot streak into the festive season.

The Menengai Oilers winger has scored five tries, which puts him at the top of the points chart with 25.

Ogeta dislodged Kabras Sugar winger Derrick Ashihundu, who has four tries, all scored from their opening match victory against Kisumu.

Kabras hammered the newcomers 72-10.

"I hope to maintain the momentum and emerge as both top try and points scorer at the end of the season," said Ogeta, who is also determined to help Oilers claim their maiden Kenya Cup title, having reached the final in 2021/2022.

“It’s a good feeling to return from an injury that kept me away the whole of last season,” said Ashihundu. “It has not been easy but I have worked hard through rehabilitation to start training again.”

Ashihundu, 26, broke his left ankle and had multiple surgeries that kept out of the 2022/2023 season.

Kabras head coach Carlos Katywa has made changes for the upcoming clash against Monks.

Griffin Chao will start following his impressive show off the bench against Nondies. Ashihundu, however, will start from the bench in the midfield that has Bryceson Adaka and Mathias Osimbo.

Brian Tanga starts at fly-half, Dan Angwech will be at scrum-half, while Barry Robinson drops to the bench.

Jeanson Misoga returns to the number eight position, and William Mwanji earns his second start.

David Bunduki will get his first start pairing up with Eliphaz Emong in the pack. Emmanuel Otieno replaces Ephraim Oduor.

KCB have also made some changes with prop Thomas Okidia, flanker Felix Ojoo and scrum-half Michael Wanjala dropping to the bench for Nick Okullo, Steve Wamai and Samuel Asati, respectively. Elphas Adunga replaces Lionel Ajeliti at fullback.

Kenya Cup fixtures (Kick -off 3pm)

Kabras Sugar v Catholic Monks (Kakamega Showground)

KCB v Homeboyz (RUaraka Sports Club)

Quins v Mwamba (RFUEA)

Blak Blad v Nakuru (Kenyatta University)

Nondies v Kisumu (Ngong Racecourse)