Kabras, Oilers win big in Kenya Cup

Reigning Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar made mincemeat of Nondescript in a 40-0 thumping of the former heavyweights at Impala Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

The sugar millers led their hosts Nondies 19-0 at the break after quickfire tries from Kabras captain George Nyambua on either side of a try from Lameck Ambetsa.

Nyambua opened the scoring for the three-time Kenya Cup winners with a well-worked try converted by Ntabeni Dukisa. Ambetsa’s unconverted try at the corner minutes later put the Kakamega-based side 12-0 up after Dukisa missed the extras.

On-fire Nyambua grabbed his second try of the match as Kabras raced to a 19-0 lead after South African-born Dukisa made a successful conversion. Kenya Simbas captain Nyambua got his hat-trick of tries after resumption with Dukisa slotting home the conversion for 26-0.

Kabras Sugar's George Nyambua (right) goes past Nondescript's Ian Omoke (down) during their Kenya Cup match at Impala Club grounds on December 9, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Substitute Collins Indeche etched his name on the list of scorers with a try converted by Dukisa to stretch Kabras’ lead to 33-0. Griffin Chao wrapped up the emphatic win with converted try after a great run and passing by Kenya Sevens stars Brian Tanga and Kevin Wekesa.

In the first of the triple header at Impala Grounds, Menengai Oilers proved too good for Mwamba, frying the 1983 champions 67-0.

Coach Gibson Weru’s men scored 11 tries, including through Hibrahim Ayoo (two), Clinton Odhiambo and Beldad Ogeta.

The visiting Oilers from Nakuru County, who best ever finish in the Kenya Cup is second place in 2021/23 season, enjoyed a 38-0 half-time lead.

Before Covid-19 pandemic, Mwamba’s heaviest loss was 71-19 against Impala Saracens in April 2019.

“We have never lost a game with that big score against Oilers. It's embarrassing, but we must man up, take responsibility and learn to correct our mistakes,” lamented Joseph Baabu Odindi, a member of Mwamba RFC technical bench who is also assistant coach heading the Mwamba Eric Shirley Shield and Ladies teams.

He also attributed the loss to many in-house factors, including field availability, lack of gym and financial constraints which are making players to struggle to get to the training venue.

“This week's training was poor, but congratulations to Oilers on the good game,” he said.

KCB thrashed hosts Catholic Monks 79-19 in Karen as Kenya Harlequin mauled Homeboyz 52-0 in the last match of the triple-header at Impala.