Big guns make winning starts in Kenya Cup

Champions Kabras Sugar, KCB, Kenya Harlequin and Menengai Oilers made a swift start to their 2023/2024 Kenya Cup league campaign on Saturday.

Kabras, chasing their fourth title, had a dream after dismantling Kisumu Rugby Club 72-10 with winger Derrick Ashihundu, who missed the whole of last season with an ankle injury, scoring a quartet of tries at the Kakamega Showground.

Kisumu, who were making a return to the top flight rugby after three seasons in the cold, soaked in 12 tries and six conversions as the host captain, flanker George Nyambua led from the front, landing a brace of tries.

Deputy skipper, hooker Teddy Akala, fly-half Jone Kubu, centre Walter Okoth, winger Mathias Osimbo, and scrum-half Dan Angwech contributed with a try apiece. The substitute Lamech Ambetsa also went to the board with a try.

At one time Kisumu reduced Kabras Sugar’s lead to 12-7 after Ashiundu was sin-binned for infringement. They were swift to take on their numerical advantage with Aggrey Kitoi landing before Washington Ochieng added the extras.

Dukisa Ntabenmi managed four conversions, while Kubu made two conversions in the match where they led 26-10 at the break.

Kabras are top on five points with four other teams Quins, KCB, Menengai Oilers and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blak.

Quins overwhelmed Catholic University of East Africa Monks 48-8 at the RFUEA ground. KCB thrashed Nondescripts, who were returning to Kenya Cup after one season in the cold, 45-8 at the KCB Ruaraka Sports Club. The bankers scored seven tries and five conversions to settle in third place.

Austin Sikutwa, Mike Kimwele, Lionel Ajelity and Bob Muhati are among those who scored the tries for the bakers, who are out to recapture the title that has been elusive for the last two seasons.

Menengai Oilers rallied from 10-0 down to hand visiting Homeboyz Rugby a 43-13 defeat at the Refinery, Nakuru.

International Beldad Ogeta landed a brace of tries for the Oilers as Clinton Odhiambo, Ibrahim Ayoo, Brian Ndirangu and Elkeans Musonye contributed one each.

Blak Blad downed visiting Mwamba Rugby Club 24-16 at Kenyatta University ground, while Strathmore Leos tamed hosts Nakuru 27-24 at the Nakuru Athletics Club.