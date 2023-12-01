Kenya Cup: Will Kabras Sugar and KCB extend dominance?

Title holders Kabras Sugar Rugby have promised surprises in their quest for a three-peat as the 2023/2024 Kenya Cup season gets underway on Saturday.

Kabras, who claimed their maiden Kenya Cup title in 2016 before winning it back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, launch their title defence when they welcome back visiting Kisumu Rugby Club at the Kakamega Showground.

KCB, the eight-time Kenya Cup champions, will also welcome back Nondescripts to Kenya Cup after a season away at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

Kabras Sugar beat KCB 19-9 to retain the Kenya Cup in March in Kakamega.

“Be ready to see a few surprises since everyone is working tirelessly to catch up with what we have been doing,” said Kabras Sugar head coach Carlos Katywa, who was reluctant to explain further. “It’s our secret and for sure something is up our sleeves.”

KCB coach Curtis Olago is cautious in his approach ahead of the season, having lost some of his key players to retirement.

“Winning five Kenya Cup titles, four of them in a row isn’t easy. We are rebuilding too after some of the players hanged their boots,” said Olago, who will be without his illustrious skipper and prop Curtis Lilako, hooker George Asin, flanker Andrew Amonde and lock Oliver Mangeni. The quarter has retired.

“Others who have left in the last two seasons are Francis Mwita and Peter Kaaria Karia and that has left a big void,” said Olago.

KCB have signed Wilhite Musui from Quins, Northern Suburbs' Fidel Maina and Kenya Under-20 international Andymole Omollo from Masinde Muliro University and Science and Technology.

The new skipper and hooker Griffin Musila has the enormous of filling in the shoes left by Lilako after guiding KCB to four successive Kenya Cups for their total tally of eight titles before Kabras interrupted the rhyme.

Nondies have beefed up their side with four new signings; fly-half Bruce Odhiambo from the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine, second-row Dennis Munala, back-row Geoffrey Magoro and winger Timothy Omondi.

Nondies head coach Oliver Callum is also happy that halfback Ben Salem is back at the club from the United States of America.

Steven Odhiambo will captain Nondies, fondly known as the Red Lion, operating from number eight.

Kabras will for the first time in eight years be without their influential flanker Dan Sikuta, who has moved to Canada.

Despite Sikuta’s departure Kabras Sugar still remains a formidable side, having retained most of their players for the new season.

Kisumu have signed five forwards; Reynold Alolo and Nelson Omukaba from Western Bulls, Beverly Okuom from Maseno, John Oduor from Eldoret and Connell Byrol from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Kisumu makes a return after three seasons in the cold.

Fixtures

Kenya Cup Match Day 1 (Saturday)

Kabras Sugar v Kisumu (Kakamega Showground)

Kenyatta University Blak Blad v Mwamba (Kenyatta University)

Menengai Oilers v Homeboyz (Nakuru Showground)

KCB v Nondescript (KCB Ruaraka Sports Club)

Nakuru v Strathmore Leos (Nakuru Athletic Club)