Kenya Sevens star Daniel Sikuta moves to Canada

Kenya Sevens star Daniel Sikuta, 30, will not join his former employers Mwamba Rugby Football Club.

Sikuta, who was highly tipped to return to Kulabu from Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar RFC after expiration of his contract at the Kakamega County-based side, has opted to go hunting for a club in Canada.

He travelled to Canada on Tuesday where he will join a growing list of Kenya Shujaa stars who are now playing in North America.

Former Shujaa captain Nelson Oyoo, Leonard Mugaisi, Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno and Johnstone Olindi are currently plying their trade in Canada. They left Shujaa after the team was relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series at the end of the 2022-2023 season in May.

Sikuta made his debut in the World Sevens Series under coach Felix Ochieng in October 2013 when he was at Mwamba.

He joined Mwamba in 2010 before heading to Kabras Sugar RFC in August 2016. He was part of the Kabras team that retained the Kenya Cup title after thrashing KCB RFC 19-9 in last season’s final.

His younger brother, Stephen Sikuta, who also honed his skills at Mwamba before heading to Kabras, has rejoined the Nairobi-based side on a free transfer after his contract expired.