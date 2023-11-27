Nondies, Kisumu pray for survival upon Kenya Cup return

Former champions Nondescripts and Kisumu Rugby Club are ready for their Kenya Cup league return on Saturday.

Nondies, who are the most successful in Kenya Cup with a record 17 titles were out in the cold for one season while Kisumu make a return after three seasons in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship.

Nondies and Kisumu secured Kenya Cup promotion, defeating Pirates and Falcons 39-10 and 19-7 respectively in the Championship semi-finals.

It was all about pride and supremacy as Nondies dismantled Kisumu 24-6 to lift the KRU Championship title.

Nondies travel to Ruaraka Sports Club where they face eight times former champions KCB Rugby while Kisumu will cross over to the Kakamega Showground for the tough date with champions Kabras Sugar Rugby Club.

Nondies have beefed up their side with four new signings; fly half Bruce Odhiambo from the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine, second row Dennis Munala, back row Geoffrey Magoro and winger Timothy Omondi.

Nondies head coach Oliver Callum is also happy that halfback Ben Salem is back at the club from United States of America.

Steven Odhiambo will captain Nondies fondly known as the Red Lion operating from number eight.

Odhiambo and Munala played for Nondies at Impala Floodlight where they lost to KCB 25-23 as the bankers sealed their record 10th title on October 28.

“The Impala Floodlight played a key role in our preparations for the season as it gave us the confidence ahead of the massive challenge,“ said Callum. ”We have had a good preseason and are excited to get the games started.”

Callum said though they face a tough opener against KCB, they are focusing on themselves and what they have done during the preseason.

“We are praying for a good start and more so ensure that we stay away from relegation zone,” said Callum, explaining that the commitment shown by players intertwined with the club's culture worked for them in their journey back to topflight league.

Callum said that consistency will be key if they will have to stay or match the big boys in the Kenya Cup.

Kisumu have signed five forwards; Reynold Alolo and Nelson Omukaba from Western Bulls, Beverly Okuom from Maseno, John Oduor from Eldoret and Connell Byrol from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Kisumu treasurer Eric Ondeiki acknowledged that the departure of their coach Lawrence Buyachi in October destabilised the club even as they brought in Fredrick Maube to fill his place.

Buyachi guided Kisumu back to the Kenya Cup.