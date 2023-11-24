KCB, Quins sign big for new Kenya Cup season

Kabras Sugar Rugby thirsts for a three-peat, KCB Rugby want what they thought was their preserve back while Kenya Harlequin can now dare dream of the title returning to “the home of rugby” after over a decade.

Arguably, the country's three finest rugby clubs, simply can’t wait for the start of the 2023/24 Kenya Cup next Saturday after it was postponed by a week.

Kabras, who claimed their maiden Kenya Cup title in 2016 before winning it back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 will for the first time in eight years be without their influential flanker Dan Sikuta, who has moved to Canada.

Despite Sikuta’s departure Kabras Sugar still remains a formidable fortress, having retained most of their players for the new season where head coach Carlos Katywa has promised to unleash some surprises in the new season.

With the retirement of their illustrious skipper and prop Curtis Lilako and hooker George Asin, KCB hopes to learn from the lessons in the last two seasons to strike back strongly.

The new skipper and hooker Griffin Musila has the enormous task to fill in the shoes Lilako has left after guiding KCB to four successive Kenya Cup victories for their total tally of eight wins before Kabras interrupted the rhythm.

Quins, who have also won the Kenya Cup title nine times with their last coming in 2012 were on the verge of relegation in 2022 before former Homeboyz coach Paul “Pau” Murunga took charge to catapult them to third place in the just ended season.

Back at the forest, Katywa said despite the postponement of the Kenya Cup by a week, their goal still remains the same...to seal another Kenya Cup victory.

“Be ready to see a few surprises since everyone is working tirelessly to catch up on what we have been doing,” said Katywa, who declined to expound further. “It’s our secret and for sure something is up our sleeves.”

Katywa said that he is happy that no player has left besides Sikuta with their Ugandan international forwards Elphas Omong and Asuman Mugerwa expected to join later.

“We have been working with a number of youngsters since our major undertaking is to breed more upcoming players to create the element of continuity,” explained Katywa, who has retained George Nyambua as his captain assisted by Eugene Sifuna and Teddy Akala.

Kabras Sugar beat KCB 19-9 to retain the Kenya Cup in March this year in Kakamega.

KCB have brought on board Wilhite Musui from Quins, Northern Suburbs' Fidel Maina and Kenya Under-20 international Andymole Omollo from Masinde Muliro University and Science and Technology to replace Lilako and Asin.

"We have worked on our systems so as to have an edge especially when it comes to the knockout stages," said KCB team manager Philip Wamae. "Retaining the Floodlight title two weeks ago made us understand the areas we needed to polish."

Besides Mususi, Quins have to let go of Elkins Musonye, who has joined Menengai Oilers but they have brought on board Zeden Maro and Jan Remke from Homeboyz and Kenya Under-20 player Laban Kipsang.

Kenya Sevens forward Herman Humwa has been appointed Quins new skipper assisted by Richel Wangali.

"Our target is to reach the final and perhaps lift the title after reaching the semi-final last season," said Murunga.