Impressive Shujaa retain Safari Sevens crown

Kenya Sevens Shujaa Sunday defended the Safari Sevens title.

Shujaa touched down three tries and two conversions to dispatch Samurai Barracudas 19-0 to lift the Robin Cahill Trophy in the final at the RFUEA ground.

Two tries from Patrick Odongo and a try apiece from John Okoth and Kevin Wekesa helped the hosts claim their 10th Safari Sevens title, but not before Anthony Omondi’s boot did the damage with the extras.

Related Shujaa storm Safari Sevens final Rugby

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba were among the fans who turned up to cheer the Kenyan teams on the final day of the two-day event.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga (left) and Kenya Rugby Union president Sasha Mutai (right) follow the action during the Safari 7s on November 19, 2023 at RFUEA ground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Uganda Rugby Sevens settled for bronze after they dismantled Germany 31-7 in the play-off for third place as Kenya Morans took fifth place, crushing the national sevens champions KCB Rugby 26-0.

KCB had beaten Morans 22-7 at the pool stage. Shujaa had stopped Germany 19-5 while Samurai edged out Uganda 21-19 all in the semi-finals.

It was a heartbreak in the women’s final as Uganda Lady Cranes displayed good ball handling skills and good switches to stun Kenya Lionesses 15-13.The Lionesses had beaten Lady Cranes 12-5 in the preliminaries.