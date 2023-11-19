Shujaa storm Safari Sevens final

Champions Kenya Sevens Shujaa will face Samurai Barracudas in final of Safari Sevens on Sunday at the RFUEA ground.

Shujaa overturned a try deficit to edge Germany 19-5 in what was a replica of the 2021 final to inch closer to their 10th cup title.

Uganda will have themselves to blame as they allowed Henry Kirwan of Samurai to weave through on the left and touch down the winning try after the hooter.

The end result was 21-19 for the Samurais, who are chasing their third victory after their 2015 and 2018 exploits.

Veil Bennett put the Germans ahead at the break with a try that saw Shujaa regroup with some existing open play with skipper Vincent Onyala bursting through the right wing to score.

Anthony Omondi added the extras before he was put through at the middle from the kick-off to land though failed to convert.

That saw Shujaa ease off the pressure to lead 12-5 before the tantalising Brian Mutugi showed his mettle at the middle, avoiding several tackles to score.

Omondi converted as Kevin Wekesa's last minute try at the left flag corner was disallowed.

Alex Arutinda, Adrian Kasito and Nobert Okeny scored a try each as Aaron Afoyrwoth managed to convert two to see Uganda lead 19-14 before the hooter.

Shujaa had topped Pool "A" unbeaten when they beat Red Wailers from United Kingdom 34-7 in their last pool early Sunday morning.

Uganda settled second in the Pool "A" after they whacked Tropics 7s from United Kingdom 33-7.

Germany settled second in Pool "B" ahead of winners Samurai after they beat Kenya Morans 17-14 in their last pool outing.

Samurai beat Western Province Select from South Africa 28-10.

KCB and Kenya Morans will renew their rivalry in the final for fifth place.