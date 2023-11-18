Sweet revenge as Shujaa thrash Uganda at Safari Sevens

Kenya Sevens, Shujaa, affirmed who are the kings of sevens in the region, blowing away Uganda Sevens 17-5 for three victories on the trot and inch close to Safari Sevens semi-finals at the RFUEA ground.

Three tries and a conversion were all that Shujaa needed against Cranes Sevens to avenge the defeat from last year’s Africa Cup Sevens in Kampala.

Skipper Vincent Onyala and Nygel Amaitsa landed a try each to put Shujaa ahead 10-0 at the break before Roy Kizito brought the Ugandans into the game with an unconverted try.

John Okoth would knock down a Uganda defender, leaving him in the wake for a centre post try that Tony Omondo converted for victory.

Uganda stunned Kenya 22-12 in last year’s Africa Cup Sevens that doubled up as the Africa qualifier for the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Uganda went on to beat Zimbabwe 28-0 in the final as Kenya edged out Zambia 19-12 to see the finalists and Kenya qualify for the World Cup.

Kenya and Uganda avoided each other in the Africa Cup Sevens that was played in Zimbabwe where Kenya recaptured the title, stunning South Africa 12-7 in the final to also grab the ticket to Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kenya Shujaa's Herman Humwa (left) vies for an aerial ball during their Safari Sevens Rugby tournament match against South Africa All Stars at RFUEA grounds on November 18, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Shujaa also dismantled Tropics Sevens from United Kingdom and South Africa All Stars 33-5 and 36-0 respectively to complete day one of the Pool “A” outing unbeaten with one match to go against Red Wailers also from the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Okoth, Onyala, Patrick Odongo, Amaitsa and Brian Mutugi landed a try each as Shujaa breezed past Tropics. Odongo and Onyala scored a brace of tries each against the South Africans.

However, it’s the national sevens champions KCB Rugby that halted Kenya Sevens Morans’ smooth glide in Pool “B” stunning them 22-7.

Morans, who had beaten Western Province from South Africa and Samurai Barracudas 24-0 and 14-12 respectively, must now beat last year’s losing finalists Germany in their last pool match on Sunday to enhance their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

“I am glad that there is a great improvement in intensity, accuracy and speed by both Shujaa and Morans,” said Kenya Sevens head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua, who also noted his sides’ reduced ball-handling errors.

“Our tackles are complete, which has made our defence better,” explained Wambua, adding that the tournament is to give him a good leverage ahead of the Dubai Sevens Invitational tournament next month and the start of the World Rugby Sevens Series Challenger in January next year.

Wambua said it’s always a joy to claim revenge against Uganda as his Uganda Sevens counterpart Tolbert Onyango acknowledged that Kenya is a better side this year.

“It’s always fireworks when the two sides meet but Kenya have the bragging rights this year. It’s a completely new side but they are coming up well,” said Onyango, adding that he is trying to build capacity in his side with a couple of players set to leave in the next two years.