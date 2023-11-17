Shujaa face South African stars as Safari Sevens returns

Kenya Sevens’ Shujaa launch their title defence against South Africa All Stars Sevens as Safari Sevens rugby tournament gets underway Saturday after one year hiatus at RFUEA ground.

Shujaa, the African champions, take on the South Africa outfit at 11:46am in the Pool “A” contest before renewing their regional rivalry with Uganda at 1:58pm.

Shujaa, the nine times champions, will then end their first day against Tropic Sevens from United Kingdom (UK) at 4:52pm before resuming on Sunday with their final pool duel with another UK side Red Wailers at 10:22am.

Kenya Sevens second side, Morans, will open their quest in Pool “B” against South Africa’s Western Province at 9:58am before their showdown with 2015 and 2018 titleholders Samurai at 12:52pm.

Morans, the 2000 and 2019 champions, will battle Kenyan clubs champions KCB Rugby 5:14pm before wrapping up their pool outing against the 2021 losing finalists Germany on Sunday at 11:06am.

Kenya Sevens head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua has told the rugby fraternity to brace itself for a scintillating brand of running rugby as he prayed for the heavens to hold this weekend.

“I have tweaked a few things from how we played during our last outing at the Olympic qualifiers,” said Wambua, adding that they have gone back to fundamentals of the game.

“I want them to play with much speed, intensity and accuracy. Our defence also needed some polishing,” explained Wambua, noting that Safari Sevens will prepare his side well for the Dubai Sevens invitational tournament next month and World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in January.

Wambua said it will also be a good outing for Kenya Morans in their deliberate plan to develop depth for Kenya Sevens Shujaa.

“I want them to play more games since they will get better by the day. Experience is the best teacher but remember it’s not tight anywhere,” said Wambua. “Morans must be given that reality check to remind them how things are tough on the other side.”

Wambua said senior players in the team like Kenya Shujaa co-skippers Vincent Onyala and Anthony Omondi, and Herman Humwa will guide the youngsters in both teams up the ropes.

Safari Sevens was last played in 2021 where Kenya’s Shujaa edged out Germany 12-5 in the final to lift the Robin Cahill Trophy at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai said the return of Safari Sevens with Kenya Breweries Limited back as sponsors under the Tusker beer is nostalgic.

“We had eight teams in 2021 but we have 10 this year, which is a good start,” said Mutai, explaining that winning back the confidence of sponsors is key not only to Safari Sevens but their other programs.

“The return of Kenya Sevens back to the World Rugby Series will also be key to luring back top sides at next year’s Safari Sevens,” said Mutai.

For the first time in 23 years, Kenya Sevens were relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series after they lost to Canada 12-7 in the relegation play-off final at the London Sevens in May this year.

The regular gate charges for each day on Saturday and Sunday is Sh1,000 while a season ticket is Sh2,000. The VIP ticket for each of the two days is Sh3,000 while season ticket is Sh5,000.

The VVIP ticket goes for Sh15,000 on each day while a season ticket is Sh25,000.

Men

Pool A: Shujaa, Red Wailers, Uganda, SA All Stars, Tropic 7s

Pool B: Germany, Morans, Samurai, KCB, Western Province Select

Women