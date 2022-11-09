Zimbabwe's Muyambo wins Limuru Safari Tour

Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Muyambo fired a final round three under par 69 at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course, to claim his maiden victory, during the second leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour Series fifth season on Wednesday.

Muyambo, from Chapman Golf Club in Harare and a former Zimbabwean national amateur team player, produced a total of six birdies against three bogeys to complete a four rounds aggregate of six under par 282, beating his compatriot Visitor Mapwanya by five shots.

“First of all I want to thank God for everything, as I draw my strength from the Almighty, and but more or so, I would like to appreciate my colleague Robson Chinhoi, as I have learned a lot from him since the Uganda Open,’’ said Muyambo who picked his first birdie at the third hole, before dropping a shot at the par five-fourth, a bogey he was able to cancel at the ninth with a birdie three.

“My game has generally been good save for the second round where I managed to drop a number of shots but I was able to correct some of the few mistakes. I am very happy winning this week in a strong field against some of the best players like my fellow Zimbabweans. My plan is play to all the Tour events and see if will qualify for the Magical Kenya Open,’’ added Muyambo.

He birdied the 10th, 11th and 13th but dropped two back-to-back shots thereafter though he finished well with a birdie at the 18th.

Zimbabwe's Nyasha Muyambo chips from 18th hole bunker during the second leg of 2022/23 Safari Tour Series at Limuru Country Club on November 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

His maiden victory earned him Sh300,000 plus 50 points towards the Order of Merit.

Round One leader Mapwanya meanwhile, shot a bogey-free five under par 67 to finish second on one under par 287.

He birdied the third, fifth and eighth, then birdied 16th and 18th, to take home the second place cash prize of Sh200,000 plus 48 points in the Order of Merit.

It was not however a good finish for Uganda Open champion Robson Chinhoi. He dropped a number of shots in the closing round, to finish on three over par 75 to tie for third place with Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mike Kisia on level par 288.

“I have been playing well though made some few bad shots particularly in the final round, was not able to recover, but not to worry as I still believe am on the right track for the Magical Kenya Open next year. This time around, I would like to play well and make it to the last two rounds,’’ said Chinhoi.

A total of 23 players out of the 65 players had made the second round to battle it out for the prize and a trophy for the amateurs which was won by home player Dennis Maara, one of the two amateurs who had made cut.

Maara tied for seventh place with pros Erick Ooko and Edwin Mudanyi on six over par.

Final leaderboard;

Nyasha Muyambo (Zim) 71, 75, 67, 69= 282

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 69, 75, 76, 67= 287

Mike Kisia 75, 69, 73, 71= 288

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 78, 67, 68, 75= 288

Mutahi Kibugu 72, 76, 73, 68= 289