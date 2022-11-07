Kisia, Mapwanya joint top after Limuru Safari Tour second round

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mike Kisia fired his way to the top, to tie with overnight leader Visitor Mapwanya of Zimbabwe on level par 144 at the close of round two of the 2022 Safari Tour golf series at Limuru Country Club course on Monday.

Kisia who had posted three over par 75 during Sunday’s opening round, returned three under par 69 in the second round, to not only assure himself of finishing in the money list on Wednesday but share the leadership with the Zimbabwean Mapwanya who is chasing his first Safari Tour victory.

Kisia set off with three quick birdies on the first, second and six holes though in the process he dropped two shots at the fourth and seventh. At the back nine, Kisia made birdies on the 10th, 11th and 17th with two bogeys coming on the 12th and 15th to complete the day’s 69 and a two rounds level par 144.

Related Mapwanya takes early lead at Limuru Safari Tour Golf

The day one leader Mapwanya dropped four shots at the front nine where he only made birdies at the sixth and ninth, then bogeyed the 14th and 18th for three over par 75 to share the day with Kisia.

Uganda Open champion Robson Chinhoi as was expected, charged his way to joint third after a brilliant five under par 67 which included birdies on the second, third, sixth and ninth at the front nine, and three more birdies at the back nine’s 12th, 15th and 18th, with two late bogeys at the 16th and 17th denying him even a lower score for the day.

He tied with Edwin Mudanyi on one over par 145, just a shot shy of the top two.

A total of 23 out of the field of 65 from Sunday’s starters, made it through to the last two rounds with a seven over par cut.

Some of the top pros who failed to go through included Uganda’s Deo Akope, Jacob Okelo, long hitter Daniel Nduva, Riz Charania, Mathew Wahome, David Wakhu, and Mohit Mediratta.

The two amateurs who fought their way to remain in the tournament were home player Dennis Maara and Golf Park’s Brian Edgar.