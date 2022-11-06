Mapwanya takes early lead at Limuru Safari Tour

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya grabbed a two shots lead as the second leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour Golf got underway at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course in Kiambu County on Sunday.

Mapwanya, who is among the 15 foreign players participating in the event which comes just a week after the Uganda Open, shot three under par 69, to open up a two shots lead from Professional Golfers of Kenya Chairman John Wangai and another Zimbabwean Nyasha Muyambo.

Mapwanya’s lead was driven by a number of birdies in the event which gives him a good attack for the second round cut.

The Sigona-based Wangai meanwhile, shot one under par 71 to share second place with Muyambo who is chasing his first win in Kenya.

Chasing the two very closely was Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu who levelled the course to give himself a great chance of making it through to the last two rounds.

Six players including two of Kenya’s top amateurs Dennis Maara and Brian Edgar of Golf Park, pros Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko and Uganda’s on-form Ronald Rugumayo all shot one over par 73.

It was however a slow start for some of the leading players such as Daniel Nduva, former Uganda Open champion Justus Madoya who shot three over par, while popular pro Dismas Indiza was even further down in 24th place on four over par 76.

The recently crowned Uganda open champion Robson Chinhoi, a hot contender for the tournament was down in tying 38th for six over par 78, leaving himself with a lot to do to make it across the first two rounds. A total of 65 players had been drawn.