Zimbabweans Muyambo, Chinhoi share lead in Limuru

Another Zimbabwean Nyasha Muyambo marched to the top of the leaderboard with a perfect five under par 67, to share the lead with compatriot and tournament favourite Robson Chinhoi on three under par total, going into Wednesday’s final round of the 2022/23 Safari Tour second leg at Limuru Country Club course.

Muyambo recovered from an early first hole bogey, to birdie the second, fifth and ninth, but it was his birdies at the back nine’s 11th, 15th, 16th, and at the home green though with a bogey at the 17th, which resulted in his 67 to round up the three rounds on three under par 213.

Chinhoi, who is likely to rise to the top for the title in the final round, birdied the second, fourth and ninth with a bogey coming at the dog-right par four-eighth though he made it clean at the back nine with late birdies at the 17th and 18th to close on four under par 68, and share the leadership with his compatriot Muyambo.

Home professional John Karichu is just two shots behind the leaders, with a chance to strike to the top if he is able to produce a low score in the closing round.

He fired three under par 69 to keep himself in an attacking position for the top prize plus some points towards the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mike Kisia dropped to tying fourth with club-mate Edwin Mudanyi on one over par 217 while day one leader Visitor Mapwanya also from Zimbabwe was further down on sixth place, improving from bad to worse with a four over 76 and he is definitely out of it, unless some disastrous display from the leaders at the top.

The leaderboard (all Kenyans unless stated)

Nyasha Muyambo (Zim) 71, 75, 67= 213

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 78, 67, 68= 213

John Karichu 75, 71, 69= 215

Edwin Mudanyi 73, 72, 72= 217

Mike Kisia 75, 69, 73= 217

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 69, 75, 76= 220

Mutahi Kibugu 72, 76, 73= 221