Zimbabwe’s Mapwanya keeps eyes on Limuru prize

Zimbabwean pro Visitor Mapwanya stayed put at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round of the 2023/24 Safari Tour fourth leg at par 72 Limuru Country Club course on Wednesday.

Mapwanya of Chapman Golf Club based in Zimbabwe, shot three under par 69, to take his aggregate to 13 under par 203. Dropping an early shot at the par five-third hole, Mapwanya, birdied the fourth, then picked up birdies at the 10th, 11th 15th 17th though he closed the day with a bogey at the 18th.

“I feel good actually the way I played, though 69 is not so bad considering the pin positions, but I believe I can win it for my compatriot Nyasha Muyambo who won it last year,’’ said Mapwanya, adding that Limuru was a favourable course as it gives him a better opportunity to score because it favours his long ball.

He will tackle the final round in the company of senior pro Dismas Indiza and Nyali’s Daniel Nduva who both closed the third day on seven under par 209. Indiza parred eight holes in the front nine with a birdie coming at the sixth, then collected birdies at the 10th, 11th, 15th, and 17th for a superb 67.

“Today was good as I didn’t drop any shot and I am looking forward for even a better outcome tomorrow if all goes well,’’ said the Kakamega-based Indiza.

Nduva on the other hand, birdied the fourth, then dropped two shots at the fifth and sixth, but that did not appear to have upset his plans, as he closed the ninth with a birdie and added three more at the 10th, 12th 16th for a clean back nine which gave the day’s 69 to tie for second place with Indiza.

Greg Snow and Uganda’s Rodel Gaita were tied for fourth on 212, just a shot better than Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club on 213.

Snow birdied the second hole, and added another one at the seventh, but missed a close par at the eighth for the only bogey at the front nine where he however managed to close with a birdie at the ninth. He played a bogey-free back nine which included two birdies at the 15th home green for four under par.

A total of 22 went through the second round cut, and will on Wednesday be chasing the top prize of Sh150,000 in the Sh1 million event courtesy of ABSA Bank.

Besides the cash, the players are also chasing some points towards the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ scheduled for the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course from February 22 to 25.

The Leaderboard

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 67, 67, 69= 203

Dismas Indiza 70, 72, 67= 209

Daniel Nduva 67, 73, 69= 209

Greg Snow 72, 72, 68=212

Rodel Gaita (Ug) 69, 73, 70= 212

Samuel Njoroge 71, 70, 72=213

John Kagiri 75, 69, 71=215

Dave Kamulindwa (Ug) 73, 72, 70=215