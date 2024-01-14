Safari Tour: Nduva, Mapwanya joint top as fourth leg starts

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva rolled in four birdies at the back nine for a five-under-par 67 to tie at the top with Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya during the opening round of the 2023/2024 Safari Tour fourth leg at the Limuru Country Club course on Sunday.

Nduva had earlier eagled the par five-third hole and made birdies at the sixth and ninth, but against bogeys at the second, fourth, and fifth.

He however rolled in birdies at the 11th, 15th, 17th and 18th for the day’s 67. Mapwanya picked up birdies at the third, fifth, eighth, and ninth. He however dropped two shots at the first and seventh holes.

He however played a bogey-free back nine which included birdies at the 14th 17th and 18th to also wind up the opening round with a fine 67.

The two leaders were just a shot better than Sigona’s John Wangai, who made three birdies in each nine against a bogey in each nine for four under par 68.

Muthaiga’s Njoroge Kibugu and Uganda’s Rodel Gaita tied for fourth place with three under par 69 each, while tying on two under par 70 were Dismas Indiza and Riz Charania.

Kibugu dropped a shot at the first hole, but recovered it with a quick birdie at the third hole. He then parred the rest of the remaining six holes until at the back nine where he birdied the 10th and 11th.

Gaita birdied five holes, four of them at the opening nine, while Charania recovered from three bogeys in the first nine to post a two under par which included four birdies at the back nine.

A total of 63 players registered for the ABSA Bank-sponsored event, where at stake is one million shillings to be shared by the top 20 players and ties after Monday’s second-round cut.