Zimbabwe's Mapwanya opens six-point lead at Limuru

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya Monday pulled away from the rest of the field after an impressive five under par 67 at the close of round two of the 2023/2024 Safari Tour fourth leg at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course.

Mapwanya now holds a six-shot lead on 10 under par 134 from the man he shared the opening round lead, Daniel Nduva of Nyali Golf and Country Club, who carded one over par 73 to drop to four under par 140.

After two back-to-back pars at the front nine, Mapwanya picked up an eagle three at the par five-third hole, then closed the nine with a birdie. He dropped the day’s only shot at the 12th hole, but wound up well with two back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th for his second 67 in the tournament.

On the other hand, long hitter Nduva started the day by dropping a shot at the par four-first hole. He recovered very quickly with a birdie at the par five-third, in addition to a birdie four at the ninth. The back nine was not however that smooth for Nduva as he picked up a bogey at the 10th, dropped another shot at the 14th, and at the 17th.

“I didn’t putt the best, neither did I make much around the course today," said Nduva.

Railway’s Samuel Njoroge and Njoroge Kibugu tied for third place on three under par 141, just a shot better than the senior pro Dismas Indiza and Uganda’s Rodel Gait.

Samuel Njorog started the day with a birdie at the third, fifth, sixth, and dropped a shot at the seventh. He then started the back nine well with a quick birdie at the 10th, though two bogeys at the 11th, and 13th spoiled his chance of a second-round lead despite a late birdie at the 16th hole which left him with the day’s two under-par 70.

Kibugu meanwhile made five birdies, but against three single bogeys and a double at the par four-12th hole, for a level par 72.

A total of 20 players went through the two over par second round cut to begin the real chase for a share of the one million shillings prize kitty, courtesy of ABSA bank, plus some points in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ set for Muthaiga Golf Club from February 22 to 25.

Those who made the cut include newcomer Gabriel Chibale of Zambia, who shot two under par 70, a round that included five birdies and three bogeys, to tie on two under par total of 142 with Indiza and Ugandan Rodel Gaita in fifth place. Teeing off for the third round is set for 8am.

Mug of Mugs

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, youngster Andrew Wahome, playing off handicap two, fired two over par gross, to emerge the best gross winner during the Mug of Mugs, January Mug and Ladies medal tournament on Saturday.

However, taking the A division title with a score of net 70 was Gurbux Singh, who beat Martin Ombura and third-placed Andrew Wahome by one shot.

Winning the B division title was Aydan Jamal with net 70, beating Shah Raj and Sanjeev Khagram by three shots. The C division title went to Brandon Oyaro with an excellent net 62. He won by eight shots from Suresh Hirani on 70, and John Middleton who carded 71 nett.

The D division title went to Anders Malar on 66 nett and in second place was Willis Ingari on 69, while Kalamu Choyo was the best caddie with 78 nett. In the Ladies Medal, Susan Stokes posted 83 gross to claim the gross title with Florence Karimi winning the A division on 71 nett, Susan Stokes finished second in the net with 73 nett after beating Truphena Oyaro on countback.

Joyce Kamau took the B division title on 71 nett after a three-way countback with Alice Wahome and Hellen Wanjiru, while the C division winner was Natalia Herter on 71.

Alice Wahome was the best putter on 29 putts. In the Mug of Mugs, Gurbux Singh beat Aydan Jamal and Suresh Hirani on countback with net 70.