Who will be crowned 'King of the Course'?

A lifetime opportunity to play at a prestigious South African golf course will be on the line this weekend as winners of the 2024 ICEA LION 'King of the Course' qualifying events gather at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa for the tournament's grand finale.

The top qualifiers—Gilbert Mutulu (Machakos), Isaac Nguku (Ruiru), George Wamae (Thika Greens), Charles Kithuku (Nanyuki), and John Agui (Nandi Bears)—will battle for the coveted title, “Winner of Winners ICEA LION King of the Course”. The victor will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the Lekoa Classic, to be held in South Africa at the Emfuleni Golf and Country Club and Heron Banks Golf Course in March 2025.

Joining them is Nyali’s Nathan Ngweno, who emerged victorious in the Nyali members' category during last year’s event. While some of the players are new to the Nyali course, their spirits are high.

“I’ve never played at Nyali before, but I’ve prepared well for the grand finale,” said Nandi Bears’ John Agui.

Meanwhile, Nanyuki’s Charles Kithuku is brimming with confidence, saying, “I’m in the best form of my life and will settle for nothing short of the title.”

Isaac Nguku of Ruiru and George Wamae of Thika Greens are also set to make their first appearances at Nyali, both eager to embrace the challenge and get a feel for the course before the big event.

Now in its 8th year, the ICEA LION King of the Course series is one of Kenya's most sought-after golfing tournaments. This year’s grand finale will feature a field of 250 players, including qualifiers, Nyali members, and guests from the ICEA LION Group.

In addition to the main event, ICEA LION General Insurance will host a “Road to the King of the Course” warm-up event at Mombasa Golf Club on Friday, offering participants a final chance to sharpen their skills.

ICEA LION King of the Course Convener, Captain Joe Mboya, expressed his enthusiasm: “Our team is energised and ready to compete, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Nyali Golf and Country Club Captain, Dinesh Sasan, said, “The course is in excellent shape, and we’re excited for a day of fierce competition and fantastic prizes.”