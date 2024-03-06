The ICEA LION King of the Course series heads to the Mountain Region

The Icea Lion King of the Course golf series heads to the Mountain region at the Nanyuki Sports Club course in Laikipia County this weekend.

Success of earlier legs

The fourth leg in the series, which marks its eighth season, courtesy of Icea Lion Group, one of the biggest insurance companies in the country, follows the success of the earlier legs held at the home of the Icea Lion King of the Course series Machakos, Thika Greens Resort and Ruiru Sports Club.

A field of 163 players, including some from Nyeri, Nyahururu, hosts Nanyuki and Machakos golf clubs, were drawn to battle it in the hunt for the fourth leg of the Icea Lion King of the course this season.

This weekend is also a big one for Ruiru as the club captain, Jessy Ndegwa, is staging his Captain’s Prize. Machakos golfers will miss the Ruiru event as they are in Laikipia for the Icea Lion tournament.

In Nanyuki, the field includes Icea Lion Group chief executive Philip Lopokoiyit, who will lead a big team of staff and guests.

Leading the field of more than 25 players from Machakos will be the Icea Lion King of The Course series captain Joe Mboya, who has been one of the people instrumental to the success of the series over the past eight years.

Breathtaking backdrop

It will be interesting to see how the course is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Mt. Kenya, a short course but one of the most challenging, particularly for wayward players who may not be able to keep the ball in play.

All the Nanyuki Sports Club boasts of a course in pristine condition, with state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional cuisine, and a warm reception, all under the picturesque gaze of Mt. Kenya. Golf captain Anthony Rukwaro assured all attendees of a competitive yet welcoming atmosphere.

Besides the trophy that goes with the crowned King of the course, Icea Lion Group is also offering some prizes during the day.

Mboya said: “The Grand Winner of the 2023 series will be participating in the prestigious 2024 Lekoa Classic in South Africa, showcasing the global opportunities afforded to competitors."

The event will also feature junior golfers, emphasising the inclusivity and developmental goals of the series.

“The series has consistently set new records for participation and engagement, and the Nanyuki leg is expected to elevate this success, reinforcing Icea Lion’s dedication to excellence and community engagement in the Mount Kenya environs and beyond. The Icea Lion King of the Course Golf Series is more than just a competition: it’s a celebration of the golfing community, fostering greater participation among enthusiasts and novices alike," said Lopokoiyit.

Eldoret stop-over