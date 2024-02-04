Nguku crowned King of the Course at Ruiru

Ruiru Sports Club's Isaac Nguku’s turn to address golfers finally came during Saturday’s second leg of the 2024 Icea Lion King of the Course at Ruiru Sports Club.

“I have not had the opportunity to stand here to give a winning speech for some time now. But I can tell you, I am back," bragged Nguku.

It was certainly good for the handicap 13 golfer, as he emerged top in a field of 302 golfers at the beautiful Ruiru course currently in its best condition.

“I had a very strong foundation as I picked up two birdies at the second and ninth holes and only dropped shots at the fourth and eighth which gave me 24 points," added Nguku.

Despite bogeying five holes at the back nine’s 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, and 17th, he wound up the day with a birdie at the 18th for 21 points and the day’s 45 points.

He took the trophy plus a beautiful golf bag by beating men winner Patrick Wamae, who carded 44 points, followed by James Mureithi in second place on 43.

In third place was George Wandera on 42 points after beating fourth-placed Michael Kimotho on countback. In the Ladies' section, Esther Njau was equally in her best form during the day as she fired home 40 points, though she won after beating Catherine Gitonga on countback.

Meanwhile, Lee Munene took the men’s Division Two title with 37, winning by a point from Protus Shitero. The Ladies division two title went to Jecinta Wahome on 36, one better than Margaret Kariuki.

On the other hand, the evergreen Sarah Tuwei continued with her winning spree, making an impressive double within two days. She carded 37 points to claim the staff prize, having also won the same prize at Thika Greens Golf Resort during the Icea Lion King of The Course Corporate Day.

Former Machakos Golf Club captain Peter Kimatu carded 40 points to emerge the best guest, beating Naivasha Sports Club’s Grace Wanjiku on countback.

Grace Wanjohi finished third on 38 after beating long-hitter Victor Chesumei on countback. Stanley Mwangi topped the seniors list with 40 points, while Telvin Thuku also completed a double in the junior section this time winning with 38, 10 points better than his winning score at Thika Greens on Friday.

Justus Mathenge and Grace Miano took the longest drive contest, and winning the nearest to pin honours were Kimani Munyua and Sophoe Mbochi.