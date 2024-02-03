'Perfect' George Wamae clinches Icea Lion golf title in Thika

Home golfer George Wamae was in excellent form on Friday, accompanied by the perfect team and on a perfect day.

Playing off handicap 19, Wamae picked up several pars which contributed to a fine 44 points, to claim the overall title during the Icea Lion King of The Course corporate day at the Thika Greens Golf Resort course.

“It's always good to start early in the morning when your focus is all about the game of golf. But I must say I was able to play well because I was in a perfect team and the mood was perfect. I thank Icea Lion for once again bringing this event here," said Wamae after receiving his trophy from Icea Lion chief executive Philip Lopokoiyit.

He beat Leonard Wanjau by one point, though Wanjau was not present during the prize-giving ceremony. Erick Karagu, on 41 points, was awarded the prize.

In the Ladies club members, Carol Kibanya was also at her best as she posted 41 points to win. Paul Gondi was the best senior with 38 points and the ever-green Sarah Tuwei was once again spot-on. She carded 41 points, to claim the staff prize.

One of Machakos Golf Club’s leading golfers James Ndunda carded 42 points playing off handicap eight, to claim the guest prize.

Leading the juniors was Telvin Thuku with 28 while in the subsidiary section, Peter Kayugira was the men's winner with 44 points, and Ruth Mbeti emerged as the lady winner with 42.

Duncan Kivuitu and Isaac Kimani won the nines on 24 and 22 points, and Victor Chesumei drove to about 350 yards, to claim the longest drive.

The Ladies' longest drive title went to Carol Kibanya.

The nearest-to-pin award winners were Kelvin Mwaura and Elizabeth Ngethe. Caroline Kathia could only manage 12 points, to settle for the best effort prize.