Who will stop Kenya Police?

This is the question as the law enforcers continue enjoying a new lease of life under soft-spoken coach Salim Babu.

Unbeaten in all 14 matches they have played this year, Police, based in South C, Nairobi, have emerged as serious contenders for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) and the Mozzart Bet Cup.

All looked lost for Police after a poor start to the campaign, which saw coach Francis Baraza sacked.

In pursuit of quick success in the top-flight league following their promotion from the National Super League in September 2021, Police spent heavily in signing several experienced players.

However, they fell short in bagging the silverware at the end of the two subsequent seasons. With former Kenya international Baraza having stabilised Police and guided it to a third-place finish last season, the club’s hierarchy trusted him to lead the team to glory this term.

It was not to be, as Baraza was fired for failing to guide the team to victory in their opening four matches.

In came Croat Zdravko Logarusic, with Babu roped in from Nzoia Sugar as his assistant. Under Logarusic - who had previously coached Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards - the law enforcers blew hot and cold.

Following a disagreement with the club’s hierarchy, Police parted ways with Logarusic in December last year, and Babu was named head coach.

Marked the turning point

That change marked the turning point for the law enforcers in their quest for success. Police are currently ranked second in the FKF-PL standings with 48 points, nine adrift leaders Gor.

They are the only unbeaten side this year in the FKF-PL, winning nine times and drawing thrice in league matches.

In the Mozzart Bet Cup, Police booked a semi-final berth last weekend after clobbering Sofapaka 4-0 in the quarters at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi.

On their path to the penultimate stage of the knock-out competition, which is the qualifiers to the Caf Confederation Cup, Police gunned down NSL side Mombasa Stars (3-1), Posta Rangers (1-0), and lower division side Vegpro FC (2-0) in the opening three rounds.

For FKF-PL, Babu has said that their target is to maintain their impressive run until the end of the campaign.

In the Mozzart Bet Cup, he vowed to guide the Police to victory.

“This (Mozzart Bet Cup) is our trophy,” said Babu.

“We will die for it and all I know is that we are in the final. For the league, we want to maintain our position…I’m not under any pressure because I have good players and they are playing well. Mine is only to motivate them.”

In the semi-finals of the Mozzart Bet Cup, Police will face 10-time champions AFC Leopards. Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has said he anticipates a tough semi-final match against Police since they are on form. After Tusker, Police are joint second with Gor and Nairobi City Stars in terms of teams which have scored the most goals in the league.

Tusker have notched 36 goals, while Gor, Police, and City Stars have each found the back of the net 34 times.

Police striker Tito Okello is the joint top scorer with Benson Omala with 12 goals.

Kakamega Homeboyz, Sofapaka and Gor are among the teams that have not survived the scalp of the impressive Police.