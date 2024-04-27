KCB, Kenya Police storm Mozzart Bet Cup semis

Kenya Police’s hopes of clinching their maiden Mozzart Bet Cup title remained alive yesterday after they hammered three-time winners Sofapaka 4-0 in the quarter-finals at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi.

In the other last eight contests played on Saturday at the same venue, KCB defeated holders Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal.

The Mozzart Bet Cup, whose winner pockets Sh2 million, is a qualifier for the coveted Caf Confederation Cup.

Samuel Onyango’s brace and a goal from David Okoth and Marvin Nabwire sealed a semi-final berth for the Police.

With the big win over the "Batoto ba Mungu"’, Police extended their unbeaten run this year to 14 matches.

In the semi-finals, the law enforcers will face the winner between 10-time champions AFC Leopards and underdogs Compel FC.

The quarters match pitting Leopards against Compel will be played today at Dandora Stadium.

Police have been impressive since assistant coach Salim Babu was promoted to head coach after the club parted ways with Croat Zdravko Logarusic in December last year.

In the 14 matches where Police are unbeaten, they have won 11 times and drawn thrice. They are second in the Football Kenya Federation Premier (FKF-PL) standings with 48 points, nine adrift leaders Gor Mahia.

Okoth was named the man-of-the-match of Saturday’s contest and awarded Sh100,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.

Midfielder Danson Chetambe was the hero for KCB, as his 59th-minute strike made the difference in their tough match against Homeboyz. The loss extinguished Homeboyz’s hopes of retaining the cup.

Homeboyz were crowned last year’s Mozzart Bet Cup champions after defeating Tusker 1-0 in the final at Kasarani.

Yesterday, Chetambe was assisted by Philemon Nyakwaka.

KCB’s Herit Mungai was named the man of the match. Just like Okoth, he will channel the Sh100,000 to a charity event of his choice.

KCB coach Bernard Mwalala will be hoping to lift his second Mozzart Bet Cup after guiding Bandari to victory in 2019.