Bandari move home matches to Mombasa Sports Club

Bandari will be playing their home FKF Premier League matches at Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) due to the ongoing renovations at their backyard, Mbaraki Sports Club.

According to Bandari coach John Baraza, they will also play some of their home matches at Ukunda Showground in Kwale County which has been approved to host Premier League matches.

"Those are the two venues that have been agreed upon to host our home matches and I’m hopeful our match next Saturday against Bidco United we will played at MSC,” said Baraza.

At the same time, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Kwale County chairman, Hamisi Mwakoja has said Bandari will reap big from playing their home matches at Ukunda Showground.

"Bandari is our only Coast Region team in the Premier League and Kwale fans will come in large numbers to cheer the team to win their matches," he said.

Mwakoja said Kwale fans love for football was proved during the two Mozzart Bet Cup matches between Denmark and Gor Mahia and another involving SS Assad and Denmark.